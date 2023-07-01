Gregg and Greg are two Gogglebox newbies in 2023 and given that the Channel 4 stars have the same name, fans are dubbing them “Greg squared.” Celebrity Gogglebox kicked off a brand new season on June 16 and brings with it some familiar faces as well as many newcomers to the sofa.

Models, comedians, TV presenters, musicians, and former football stars all get comfy on the Gogglebox couch this series. The famous faces comment on the week’s telly as they feast their eyes on everything from Countdown to Cocaine Bear.

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Gregg and Greg on Gogglebox

Gregg Wallace and Greg James are newcomers to Celebrity Gogglebox in 2023.

The two joined the series during episode 3 which aired on Channel 4 on Friday, June 30.

As Gregg and Greg were announced as newbies to the show via Twitter, many fans took to the comments section to share their excitement at the news.

One fan tagged bakery chain Greggs and suggested that they could “do something with this.”

While others wrote that Gregg and Greg’s pairing was a “dream come true,” as well as an “honour” to have them on the show.

More commented puns on the post: “Talk about putting all your Greggs in one basket.”

One person tweeted: “Greg and Gregg on #Gogglebox is very niche.”

Another wrote: “We’ve got Greg squared on tonight’s Gogglebox.”

Who is Greg James?

Greg James, 37, also joined in the play on words by sharing the words: “Gregglebox! Tonight at 9!” on his Instagram Story on Friday.

The Gogglebox star is best known for being a radio and TV presenter, as well as an author.

He hails from London and has been married to his wife, Bella Mackie, since 2018.

Greg can be found on Instagram at @greg_james with 1.1 million followers.

Meet Gregg Wallace

Many Channel 4 viewers will likely recognize Gregg Wallace MBE from his many years hosting MasterChef.

While Gregg, 58, shows up as one-half of ‘Gregg and Greg’ on Gogglebox in 2023, he’s usually got a different man by his side on MasterChef.

Gregg and John Torode have been appearing on the series together since 2005.

The Channel 4 star hails from Peckham and has been married to his wife, Anne-Marie Wallace, since 2016. Together they have a son named Sid who was born in 2019.

Taking to Instagram, Gregg writes that Greg James is “unsurprisingly fun to work wiv,” following their time together on Celebrity Gogglebox.

WATCH CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX FRIDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4