Celebrity Gogglebox: Who are Clara and Andy? DJs join 2021 cast











Celebrity Gogglebox is back to keep you entertained every Friday night on Channel 4. The third series is returning to our screens on Friday, June 4th at 9pm and will be airing weekly.

This time around, we welcome old and new celebrities to the Gogglebox sofa.

Fan-favourites such as Shaun and Bee, Mo and Babatunde, and Denise and Eddie are returning for more small screen commentary. But series 3 sees the addition of twelve new celebs to the Gogglebox family.

So, who are Clara and Andy on Celebrity Gogglebox 2021? Let’s get to know the duo better.

Clara and Andy join Celebrity Gogglebox 2021

Celebrity Gogglebox welcomes radio DJ and presenter Clara Amfo to their sofa for series 3. Clara has chosen her brother, Andy, as her Gogglebox partner.

They are also joined by Bob, their adorable dog. If you’re a fan of Bob’s on Gogglebox, then you’ll be pleased to hear he has his own Instagram. You can follow Bob @bobamfo.

Other newbies joining Celebrity Gogglebox this June 2021 are Mel C and her brother Paul, Lorraine Kelly and daughter Rosie, Clare Balding and wife Alice, and football legends Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher.

Who is Andy Amfo?

Andrew “Andy” Amfo, like his sister Clara, is a DJ. He also work as a VoiceOver artist and music producer.

Andy is currently repped by Yakety Yak All Mouth Ltd. You can listen to his showreel, where he has voiced ads for the likes of Nike, Giff Gaff and Rimmel London.

Clara was born in Kingston upon Thames and later attended school in South London. It is likely that Andy also was born in London, where the family is based.

Andy and Clara on Instagram

We found Andy Amfo on Instagram, although his profile is currently set as private. However, this might change after his Celebrity Gogglebox debut.

Clara, on the other hand, has a public Instagram. As of publication date, Clara Amfo has over 276,000 followers.

You can check out her profile, where she’ll be talking all things Gogglebox @claraamfo.

