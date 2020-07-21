Although Celebrity Gogglebox has been entertaining us throughout the summer, there are some fans who are missing the OG cast.

The celebrity edition kicked off on Friday, June 5th, airing at its regular 9 pm slot on Channel 4. It welcomed some of Britain’s best celebs from Love Island’s Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling to DJ Zoe Ball and her Circle-winning son Woody Cook onto the show. While the celebrities have kept us entertained throughout the end of lockdown, there are fans who are missing the original cast.

So, we have good news for you… a start date for Gogglebox has been confirmed!

Gogglebox boss confirms September start date

Following the end of Celebrity Gogglebox, the show’s creator Tania Alexander took to Twitter to share her thanks. But in the midst of thanking the team and viewers, she also shared a surprise bit of info. Tania shared that Gogglebox would be returning to Channel 4 this September 2020.

Gogglebox 2020 is confirmed to start on Friday, September 11th. It is assumed that the show will air every Friday night at 9 pm, as it does every season.

This will be the shows sixteenth series to date, having started way back in March 2013. On average, there are two seasons a year. However, there are occasionally years with spin-offs, as we have seen for 2020 with Celebrity Gogglebox.

Huge THANK YOU for your kind messages re #Gogglebox and #CelebrityGogglebox. It really wasn’t easy getting this show to air every week during lockdown but ur support made it ALL worth it. Big shout out to the cast from both shows ❤️ AND my amazing team. See y’all on Sept 11th ❤️ — Tania Alexander (@Tanialalexander) July 19, 2020

Gogglebox 2020: Who will return?

All of your favourite Gogglebox cast members will be returning for the September series. As series 15 was filmed throughout lockdown, there were a couple of missing cast members – notably Sid Siddiqui was gone from our screens, leaving viewers greatly concerned for his wellbeing.

Hopefully, with lockdown easing, this will mean that the Gogglebox cast will all reunite on the sofa for series 16.

Expect the Siddiquis, Amira and Iqra, the Plummers, Mary and Giles, plus many more familiar faces back on your screens come September!

