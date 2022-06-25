Gogglebox comedy duo Guz and Jamali have been besties for years













Guz and Jamali have joined each other on the sofa to react to TV for Celebrity Gogglebox 2022. They are a new addition to the hilarious Channel 4 series, which sees stars sit back and relax for some much-needed telly.

The comedians quickly became a fan favorite, from the moment the new season hit screens on June 10th. Ever since, viewers have been asking who they are, and wonder how they ever became friends in the first place.

From their hilarious discussion over an “old uncle” who hosted a TV show, to chatting about Bollywood channels, they’re bringing that extra bit of comedy we’ve all been hoping for. Plus, we definitely recognise them…

(L-R) Guz Khan and Jamali Maddix. Picture: Channel 4

Meet Gogglebox’s Guz and Jamali

Both Guz Khan and Jamali Maddix are stand-up comedians. Previously, they have both appeared on Channel 4’s Taskmaster and are no stranger to the BBC’s Live At The Apollo stand-up show.

From the UK, Jamali, 31, hails from Essex while Guz, 36, grew up in Coventry. They have both often been mistaken for each other in the past, including when Jamali once appeared on Miami’s Camgirl Convention.

The pair have been friends for a while, but we are only just seeing a real insight into their connection on the series. Both from the comedy industry, they make for a hilarious Friday evening seeing them react to TV shows and films!

Years of friendship

Guz and Jamali have been publicly sharing their friendship since 2019. Guz called him out on his Instagram after being mistaken for him on a Channel 4 documentary in 2019, and they now appear on Celebrity Gogglebox together.

Fellow comedian Big Zuu revealed a year later that both Guz and Jamali have been “supporting him for a while now” in 2020, before adding that they both feature on his show Big Zuu’s Big Eats on Dave.

Then in 2021, Guz said in a Channel 4 interview that a “mate of his” went on the 11th season of Taskmaster, which encouraged him to take part in the show himself. He said:

I’m very averse to looking goofy and doing goofy stuff. It’s where I come from. I’ll be honest, I like watching other people do it, but me being put in that position? Absolutely not. But a mate of mine, Jamali Maddix, was in Series 11 and I thought it was time to play outside the comfort zone, so I was like, “You know what, maybe I should do it too.”

Photo by BBC/Comic Relief/Getty Images

Their previous TV debuts

Guz Khan is known for his own TV show Man Like Mobeen after originally being discovered for his comedy in 2014. It came after he uploaded his first video to Facebook before his first stage performance took place in June that year.

He was the comedy opening for Aamer Rahman at Birmingham Repertory Theatre. Then, his second time on stage was at a comedy evening at the Library of Birmingham BBC Asian Network organised for Comic Relief, with Citizen Khan.

Jamali appears as a regular on the reboot of Never Mind the Buzzcocks and won the Chortle Student Comedian of the Year award in 2014. He hosted a documentary series on extremism Hate Thy Neighbor with Vice two years later.

He is touring from September to November this year for his King Crud show. Now a full-time comedian, he had been doing stand-up on and off for years, but decided to commit to it fully in 2016, as per Guardian.

