Gogglebox fans think Matt Willis is unrecognisable from Busted days













Matt Willis joins Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his wife, Emma, in 2022. The duo joins the likes of Fred Sirieux, Anne Marie, Denise Van Outen and Stacey Solomon. The celebrities give their take on the week’s TV including shows such as One Question and The Baby.

Many Celebrity Gogglebox viewers took to Twitter during series 4 episode 5 to comment on Matt Willis’ appearance with lots saying he looks great. One viewer had compliments for Emma and Matt, tweeting: “Emma and Matt are that annoyingly naturally good-looking couple”.

Who is Matt on Gogglebox?

The 2022 series of Celebrity Gogglebox has some viewers wondering who’s who and Matt and Emma are a new couple to the show this series.

Matt Willis is 39 years old and he hails from London. He rose to fame as one-third of boy band Busted in 2000.

Busted had hits including Air Hostess, Year 3000 and That’s What I Go To School For.

The group disbanded in 2005 but got back together again in 2015.

Matt’s been on TV before

Celebrity Gogglebox isn’t the first time Matt has appeared on a TV show. He was crowned ‘King of the Jungle’ on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2006.

Matt is married to Emma Willis and the two tied the knot in 2008. They have three children together.

With over 390K followers, Matt can be found on Instagram @mattjwillis.

Matt and Emma Willis on Gogglebox

As Matt and Emma Willis appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox on July 8th, 2022, many viewers tweeted their thoughts that he looked unrecognisbale. Some said that it took them the whole episode to work out that Emma was starring on the show alongside her husband, Matt.

One person wrote that Matt is “ageing like a fine wine” and added that his beard is “excellent”.

More took to Twitter to share that they enjoyed having the couple on screen saying that they want to see more of them.

Other fans were envious of Matt and Emma’s relationship, tweeting: “I wanna find a relationship like Emma and Matt Willis…”.

