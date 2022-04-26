Gogglebox star Julie Malone's happy news on 'secret' son out of the limelight













The Malone family has been keeping everyone entertained since their show was released back in 2014 through Channel 4. Eight years later, fans have learned of Julie Malone’s ‘secret’ son, Lee, who isn’t part of the show. His mum has given a joyful update over the family.

If you thought that keeping up with the Kardashians was hard, you might rethink it now. Gogglebox star Julie Malone reveals a third ‘secret’ son that has never appeared on the series. Her announcement comes after her son is set to celebrate his wedding next week.

The Malones have been named as one of Gogglebox’s most iconic families. The series focuses on the life of the Malones: Julie and her husband Tom. Their son Shawn announced that he would no longer appear in the series after eight years, but their daughter appears from time to time.

Julie Malone announces huge family celebrations

Gogglebox star Julie Malone has announced that her eldest son, Lee Malone is about to celebrate his marriage to his now-wife, Sarah.

According to The Daily Mail, Lee has already tied the knot with Sarah back in April during the Coronavirus pandemic. However, the couple is set to celebrate their wedding with family and friends properly. Lockdown affected the full-scale celebrations, like most events during the pandemic.

On her latest Instagram post, the Gogglebox star updated her fans on her current whereabouts. She said that she had been taking a “couple of weeks off” from social media as she was ill.

Not just that, she dropped a major bombshell to her 212k Instagram followers. It was something to do with one of her sons, but not Tom Jr or Shawn.

“Our own, our eldest son Lee’s wedding, which is in a couple of weeks,” Julie said.

Never seen on Gogglebox. Who is Julie Malone’s son?

Channel 4’s stars Tom and Julie Malone have been featuring their lives on Gogglebox. Their children, Tom Jr, Shawn, and their only daughter Vanessa have all appeared on the show.

However, fans were shocked when they found out about a ‘secret’ third son, who is also the eldest of the family.

Not a lot of information has been given other than his name, Lee Malone. He has never appeared on the show since it was first released back in 2014.

Lee is married to his wife Sarah and together have a son, Grayson Cade Malone.