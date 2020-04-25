Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Gogglebox fans were delighted with the news that the series would continue amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Although there is currently less new content on our screens, as productions draw to a halt, Gogglebox is proving there is still plenty of entertainment to watch; from Netflix series Too Hot to Handle to more obscure hits like Kings of Pain.

But what has concerned fans is the absence of one of the regular watchers, as the two Siddiqui sons are filming the current season without their father, Sid.

So where is Mr Siddiqui? What has happened to Sid, and when will he return?

The Siddiqui brother’s dad goes missing

For the past couple of weeks, the Siddiqui bros, Umar and Baasit, have been starring in Gogglebox as a duo. Normally, their dad Sid joins them on the sofa.

Viewers were quick to spot the absence of Sid, as his giggly contributions to the show have earned him many fans. An obvious concern of many was Sid’s absence amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Many have taken to Twitter to share their concerns, with many wishing that the Siddiqui family is in good health. Considering that Sid has been off our screens for over five weeks now, it’s hardly a surprise that some are concerned.

@baasitsiddiqui Really missing Dad Siddiqui on #Gogglebox, hope he's okay? — Rosie Dean (@RosieDeanAuthor) April 18, 2020

Sid speaks on his Gogglebox absence

Sid finally revealed to fans his reason for not appearing on Gogglebox. Currently, Sid is practicing social distancing while the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing, as he does not live with Umar and Baasit.

On Saturday, April 18th, Sid tweeted:

I am sorry for my absence from #Gogglebox, your kind & beautiful messages always overwhelm me with touch of sadness [sic]. These difficult times will pass.

A big hi to all my friends, I don’t feel you’re fans but my best and close friends I am sorry for my absence from #Gogglebox, your kind & beautiful messages always overwhelm me with touch of sadness. These difficult times will pass. Please #bestrong #besafe pic.twitter.com/nKwhhRxM15 — sid siddiqui (@goggleboxsid) April 18, 2020

When will Mr Siddiqui return to Gogglebox?

As of yet, it is unclear if or when Sid will return to our screens.

While social distancing is set to continue for the next three, if not more, weeks, it is hard to state when Sid Siddiqui will return to the show.

Until Sid returns, Umar and Baasit will continue to be the stars of the show.

