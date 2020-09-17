Gogglebox is back and this season they have new families on board.

Throughout, Gogglebox has looked pretty different to the show we all know and love. First off, the fifteenth series was missing many of our favourite cast members – they were not allowed to film as a result of lockdown’s social distancing measures. Then, we had a second celebrity series which was filled with many new faces. Now, series 16 has added two new families!

The sixteenth series of Gogglebox kicked off on Channel 4 on Friday, September 11th. It welcomed to the fray the Baggs and the Walkers.

So, with these two new families on the scene, we thought it best to get to know them better. Find out about the Baggs family here!

Meet the Baggs family

The Baggs family live in Great Dunmow, Essex.

The family of four include dad Terry, 56, mum Lisa, 50. They have two sons Joe, 23, and George, 17. Joe works in recruitment and George is currently training to be a plumber. It is unknown if Lisa works but Terry is a car salesman.

George attended Birchwood High School while his big brother Joe went to college at Herts and Essex High School.

SEE ALSO : Get to know Gogglebox’s new family, the Parkers!

The Baggs join Gogglebox

So far, we have only seen snippets of the Baggs family cropping up in Gogglebox. But we can’t wait to get to know this funny family better.

In episode 1 (September 11th), we saw the Baggs reacting to (Un)well on Netflix, When Harry Met Sally, Countdown, Britain’s Got Talent, Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts, and Elephant Hospital.

Follow the Baggs on TikTok

Not only are the Baggs family making a name for themselves on Gogglebox, they are also TikTok famous. The Baggs sons have TikTok accounts with followings in the hundreds of thousands.

Many Gogglebox viewers were quick to notice that the Baggs were TikTok famous. They poured out online to comment on the fact the TikTok family had joined the Channel 4 reality show.

One fan tweeted: “Yay!!! The Baggs family!!!! please bring the same energy from TikTok to #GOGGLEBOX.” Another fan tweeted: “The Baggs on #GOGGLEBOX has made my week! If you’ve seen George Baggs or Joe Baggs on TikTok you will know how funny they are.”

You can check out Joe Baggs on TikTok @joebxggs

AS IF THE BAGGS ARE ON GOGGLEBOX YESSSSSS #GOGGLEBOX — S (@sophbebs) September 11, 2020

WATCH GOGGLEBOX FRIDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK