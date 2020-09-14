Gogglebox is back and better than ever this September, welcoming new faces and old to our screens.

The brand new series kicked off on Friday, September 11th. It saw the return of Sid Siddiqui, Mary and Marina were all back on the show. They have not been able to film Gogglebox season 15, as it was filmed amidst social distancing guidelines at the participant’s homes.

Now, with the rules slightly more relaxed, the families and friends can all film together again. However, there are also two new families on the scene, as viewers were introduced to the Walkers and the Baggs in episode 1 (September 11th).

Find out everything you need to know about the Walker family here!

Gogglebox: Meet the Walkers

The Walker family are from North London. The stars are sisters Chantelle and Monique and their mother Elizabeth.

So far, little is known about the Walkers and what they do for a living.

Hopefully we will get to know Chantelle, Elizabeth and Monique as the 2020 series goes on. For now, they have kept their appearance on the Channel 4 reality show pretty quiet.

Gogglebox viewers react to the new families

The two new families joining the Gogglebox cast for the 2020 series have split the audience.

In response to the official Gogglebox’s Twitter account tweeting about the Walker family, one viewer wrote: “The new family’s spoil it. Trying to hard! [sic]” Another tweeted: “Not liking the new family on gogglebox. The walker was alright but that one with the two sons was painfully unfunny.”

However, there were some viewers who enjoyed the introduction of some new faces. We’re sure as the Walker family goes along with filming, they will settle into the show more. They were naturals on camera and so it shouldn’t take too long before they are the stars of the show!

The Walker family feeling the BBC News theme already… #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/bGMTBCDDTk — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) September 11, 2020

