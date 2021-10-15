Gogglebox: Who are Suranne Jones and Adam James on SU2C?











Vigal stars Suranne Jones and Adam James are the latest celebrities to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox and will feature on the show tonight (October 15th).

Jones and James will join a host of famous faces watching the best television shows from this week in aid of Stand Up to Cancer where Channel 4 enlist celebrities to raise awareness and funds for life-saving cancer research.

Who is Suranne Jones?

Born in August 1978, Suranne Jones is an English actress and producer from Chadderton, Oldham.

The 40-year-old actress is currently married to magazine editor Laurence Akers with the pair tying the knot in 2014, and they share a son whom she gave birth to in March 2016. Currently, the family live together in London.

She first appeared on our screens as Karen McDonald in Coronation Street between 2000 to 2004. Jones continued her career as an actress by appearing in many television series including Vincent, Strictly Confidential and Harley Street. Most recently, Jones has appeared as the leading star of the BBC drama Vigil.

Who is Adam James?

Adam James is also an English television and stage actor who has appeared in a variety of television shows throughout his career including Casualty, Ashes to Ashes and critically acclaimed BBC drama Vigil.

He was born in London in September 1972. James trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama where he was a contemporary of Dominic West and Daniel Evans. The actor also received a Best Newcomer nomination at the M.E.N awards for his work at the Royal Exchange.

In September 2015, Adam married actress and psychotherapist Victoria Shalet and the pair share, one child together, although the actor also has a daughter from a previous relationship called Daisy.

Fans react to Celebrity Gogglebox for SU2C

Petition for Adam and Suranne to be on every week 🤣 @C4Gogglebox #StandUpToCancer — emma (@emmacariad) October 15, 2021

One user wrote: “I love Gogglebox so much omg.” While another Gogglebox fan tweeted: “Gogglebox is so funny plz I can’t.”

Another excited viewer tweeted: “SURANNE JONES ON CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX MY BELOVED.”

Love Suranne Jones ❤️ And Gogglebox ❤️ — Helen (@Helen_hcm1) October 15, 2021

