Katherine Ryan and Bobby Koostra are newcomers to Celebrity Gogglebox in 2023. The Channel 4 stars are set to join the ever-growing cast of their “favorite show” this June. While many viewers may recognize quick-witted Katherine, others may not know who her partner on the sofa is.

Channel 4 viewers are always keen to see their favorite TV stars watching TV themselves. From Martin and Roman Kemp’s commentary of what’s on telly to Bez and Shaun Ryder’s latest opinions, there are many familiar faces having their say on Celebrity Gogglebox this year.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Somerset House Trust/Moët & Chandon

Katherine and Bobby join Gogglebox

Taking to Instagram ahead of the all-new Celebrity Gogglebox series, Katherine Ryan wrote that she and her partner, Bobby Koostra, were “thrilled” to be on the show.

Sharing a snap from Celebrity Gogglebox, Katherine said that it’s their “favourite show.”

She also shared on Instagram that the usually-straight-faced Bobby cracked a smile for the show’s promo pictures and that they’re also set to appear on The Chris and Rosie Ramsay Show.

Meet the new Celebrity Gogglebox couple

Katherine is a comedian who has appeared on numerous TV shows and series including 8 Out of 10 Cats, Taskmaster and The Duchess.

She and her civil partner, Bobby, both hail from Sarnia and were teenage sweethearts.

After two decades apart, Katherine and Bobby rekindled their flame. She was visiting Canada while filming Who Do You Think You Are? in 2018.

A year later, the two decided to enter into a civil partnership together with a ceremony in Denmark.

Bobby works in broadcasting and often refers to Katherine as his “true love” on Instagram.

Bobby and Katherine have kids together

Since Bobby and Katherine became civil partners in 2019, they welcomed a son named Fred in June 2021.

Taking to IG in 2022, Bobby said that the couple’s son was named after his late father, Fred Koostra.

He wrote: “My father, Fred Kootstra passed away 30 years ago today, my son, Fred Kootstra II lives on”

In 2022, the couple had a second child together. They had a daughter named Fenna Grace in 2022.

Katherine had been a single mom to her daughter, Violet, 13, for many years before reconnecting with Bobby in 2018.

WATCH CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX FROM JUNE 16 ON CHANNEL 4 AT 10PM