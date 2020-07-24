The second series of Celebrity Gogglebox came to our screens this summer, keeping us entertained throughout the end of lockdown.

Celebrity Gogglebox first aired on Channel 4 last summer as a Stand Up to Cancer special series. However, the spin-off was so popular with viewers that they decided to bring back the show for another season.

This year has seen an array of famous faces head to the sofas to play literal ‘armchair critics’. We’ve seen the likes of Love Island’s Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore, Zoe Ball and her son Woody, Harry and Sandra Redknapp join the show. There were also returning favourites such as Stacey Soloman and her partner Joe Swash.

But now Celebrity Gogglebox fans are wondering whether the second series has finished, as they suspect a repeat episode aired on Friday, July 24th.

Is Celebrity Gogglebox a repeat tonight?

Yes. The episode on Friday, July 24th was a repeat episode which took a look back at some of the best moments from Celebrity Gogglebox. But it isn’t a retrospective of the brand new series, it looks back over the best moments from series 1.

This episode originally aired on December 20th, 2019.

Some familiar faces such as Nick and Liv Grimshaw, Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum Linda, and Martin and Roman Kemp featured in this original series. They also featured in the 2020 series too.

NEWS: Gogglebox has a confirmed return date this September

Has Celebrity Gogglebox finished?

Yes, Celebrity Gogglebox has finished for the 2020 series.

There were just seven episodes this season, as it started way back on Friday, June 5th.

If you want to catch up with any Celebrity Gogglebox episodes from the 2020 season, they are available to stream on 4oD.

