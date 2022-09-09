









After the news of the Queen’s death on September 8th, several networks suspended programming, such as BBC One, BBC Two, ITV and Channel 5. Gogglebox fans now wonder if the new series will air on Channel 4 (Sep 9th).

The new series of Gogglebox, which sees families react to films, news broadcasts and programs, was due to air on Friday, September 9th. Following the Queen’s passing, Channel 4 suspended programming for a special news bulletin.

When Prince Philip died, the network continued with its normal scheduling, showing its editions of Come Dine With Me and other regular shows. So what is Channel 4’s plan for Gogglebox over the next few weeks?

Is Gogglebox on tonight (Sep 9th)?

Yes, Gogglebox is set to air its 20th series on Channel 4 on Friday September 9th. Channel 4 suspended its scheduled programming on the day the Queen died, on Thursday 8th, but resumed most of its usual shows the day after.

At 8.10pm on Thursday, Channel 4 wrote on Twitter:

In light of today’s sad news scheduled programming on Channel 4 has been replaced with extended news coverage.

Gogglebox will be going ahead as usual following a three-hour Channel 4 News Special starting at 5:55pm. However, other shows such as The Last Leg have scrapped its usual slot on a Friday night.

Presenter Adam Hills noted on Twitter that he and the team behind The Last Leg, had “decided not to do an episode” tonight, saying that “it just doesn’t feel right”. He added that they will pay tribute to the Queen next week.

Pictured: Dave and Shirley in Caerphilly. Gogglebox, Channel 4.

Channel 4 will air an episode of Steph’s Packed Lunch in a new time-slot until 2:10pm, when Countdown will air as normal. After that, at 2.50pm, a double episode of A Place in the Sun which will air until 4:20pm.

Chateau DIY will then air until 5:10pm, followed by Devon and Cornwall. Then at 5.55pm, another three-hour news special on the Queen is due to be shown before Gogglebox.

Other platforms, such as the BBC, has suspended all its usual programming including the day after the Queen’s death.

Gogglebox season 20 cast

Several families and couples that have graced our Channel 4 screens for years are back. The cast of season 20 will include your favourites, from Wiltshire residents Giles and Mary to Welsh duo Dave and Shirley.

Those confirmed to be joining the Gogglebox season 20 line-up include:

Giles and Mary

Dave and Shirley

Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan

The Siddiquis – Baasit, Umar and Sid

Simon and Jane

Jenny and Lee

Stephen and Daniel

