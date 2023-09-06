Exclusive interview: Gogglebox’s new series for 2023 has been revealed by Jenny following the show’s NTA awards win. Gogglebox took home the win for Entertainment Award, beating Ant and Dec, who won best presenter. We spoke to Jenny, who stars on the show alongside her best friend Lee.

Gogglebox‘s new 2023 series is officially on its way. Jenny confirmed the upcoming release date with Reality Titbit. Following the popularity of the ten-year show, the Channel 4 series took home the crown for NTAs Entertainment Award – and even received a “well done” from Ant McPartlin!

Credit: Reality Titbit

Gogglebox’s new series for 2023 is coming out on Friday, August 8. Jenny shared the exciting news at the NTAs, revealing they’ve been filming this week and had traveled to The O2 from Hull that day.

The usual time slot of 9 pm is being filled by the Goggleboxers, which has been hugely missed by fans. Returning for its 22nd series, it’s no wonder that they took home the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award!

Several stars have already confirmed that they are definitely back on board including Jenny and Lee and Dave and Shirley, along with Amira and Amani Rota, who proudly accepted the award.

Interview: Jenny gets ’emotional overwhelm’

Jenny exclusively spoke to Reality Titbit about her reaction to winning the NTAs award. A teary Jenny told us that she “just wants to cry” but in a “good way” following the Entertainment win.

She said: “I keep getting emotional, it’s overwhelming.” When advised by her agent to go and wipe her tears in the bathroom, Jenny said: “I want to watch this – I can’t miss [Happy Valley star] Sarah Lancashire.”

Jenny proudly held the silver award as she stood in the NTA Winners Room. Gogglebox has won several NTA awards previously, including at the BAFTAs, which Lee reminded fans of.

Fellow sofa-surfers Simon and Jane supported their co-stars with an Instagram post. They wrote: “Thank you all for voting and supporting the show. Jane and I are both super proud and very grateful.”

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

She ‘misses Lee’ after he moved away

Jenny revealed that she “misses Lee when he’s away” as he lives in Cyprus. His constant tan now makes sense! She told Reality Titbit he used to live next door to her in Hull when they began filming Gogglebox.

Reminding us that they’ve filmed the show for ten years, Lee revealed at the NTAs that he is often flying to the UK to film Gogglebox with Jenny and even said that he plans to throw the show a wrap party.

It would be the first-ever wrap party for them! Despite being on Gogglebox as a duo for so long, the NTA 2023 was the first night they met Amira and Amani Rota, another duo on the long-running series.

WATCH GOGGLEBOX ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY FRIDAY AT 9 PM