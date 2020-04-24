Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

There have been lots of questions regarding the broadcast of the latest Gogglebox series. As the coronavirus pandemic has drawn TV and film productions around the world to a halt, many wondered whether series 15 of the Channel 4 reality series would go ahead.

But that wasn’t the only thing which concerned fans, as news broke that one of the core Gogglebox family – the Tappers – all contracted coronavirus themselves.

Over the past week, Jonathan Tapper has been struggling against the virus.

But how is Jonathan Tapper and the rest of his family now?

Jonathan Tapper contracts coronavirus

Jonathan’s wife Nikki, and fellow Gogglebox star, spoke to the Daily Star on April 19th, 2020. Nikki said:

One night Jonathan came home from work and was unable to move. He had a cough and high temperature. He laid down on the sofa and – with no exaggeration – he stayed there for two weeks in our lounge room.

Nikki revealed that Jonathan became ill around a month ago, and was worryingly in the ‘at risk’ category given that he is diabetic.

The rest of the family then contracted Covid-19 and displayed symptoms, but have all since recovered.

OMG : Too Hot to Handle’s reunion episode is definitely off the cards

The Tapper family update

On Friday, April 24th, the Tapper family went on Good Morning Britain to speak with Lorraine Kelly about their brush with the deadly virus.

Jonathan spoke about his difficulties over the past month. He told Lorraine:

I literally couldn’t move at one point, couldn’t walk up the stairs and if I did manage to get half way up, I was really struggling for breath.

But Jonathan cited his recent weight loss as the key to his speedy recovery. Jonathan and his daughter Amy both lost six stone last year and in the GMB interview, Amy said:

If we hadn’t lost the six stone last year when we did, could this have been a different outcome for us? I just don’t know.

Gogglebox continues to air through coronavirus pandemic

The Tapper family departed from the hit Channel 4 series back in 2018. Even without the star Tapper family, the show still went on and is continuing to do so amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Channel 4 have confirmed that they will continue to air new episodes of Gogglebox. They will just enforce the government’s guidelines on social distancing, so instead of having a camera crew plopped in each family’s living room, they are setting up rigged cameras.

WATCH GOGGLEBOX FRIDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK