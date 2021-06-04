Who is Rosie Smith? Age and Instagram of Celebrity Gogglebox star revealed











As Celebrity Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 on Friday, June 4th, we get to know all the new cast mates – including Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie!

The mother-daughter duo are headed to the Gogglebox sofa, as are five new celebrity duos. This includes Mel C and brother Paul, Clare Balding and wife Alice, Clara Amfo and brother Andy, The Voice stars Tom Jones and Anne-Marie, and finally, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher.

Rosie is set to be one of the youngest cast members of Celebrity Gogglebox 2021. So, how old is Lorraine Kelly’s daughter, Rosie Smith?

CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX: Meet Clare Balding’s wife Alice

Lorraine Kelly & Rosie Smith

Rosie Smith: Age

26 years old

Rosie Smith is 26 years old, as of publication date. She was born on June 8th, 1994 making her a Gemini. This month sees Rosie turn 27 years old.

Rosie obtained a degree in Journalism from Edinburgh Napier University, graduating with a 2:1 in 2016. She would have been 21 years old when she graduated.

CHANNEL 4: When will Taskmaster air series 12?

Rosie and Lorraine Kelly on Celebrity Gogglebox

Rosie and Lorraine will be joining Celebrity Gogglebox for series 3. Speaking of their appearance before it aired, Lorraine wrote: “SO looking forward to this – @rosiekellysmith and I had such a laugh and @rubyisasausage was so well behaved. Hope you can watch on Friday”

Big Timber | Official Trailer

This is not the first time that Lorraine Kelly has collaborated with her daughter professionally; she has a podcast with Rosie. Their podcast is called What If with Lorraine and Rosie.

Rosie and Lorraine Kelly will also be joined on the sofa by Rosie’s adorable sausage dog, Ruby. Ruby even has her own Instagram profile, which you can follow @rubyisasausage.

READ MORE: Find out about Rosie Smith’s job in Singapore

Follow Rosie Smith on Instagram

If you’re a fan of Rosie Smith’s on Celebrity Gogglebox and want to keep up to date with her, you can find her on Instagram.

Currently, Rosie has over 21,700 followers and counting. This figure is correct as of publication date.

You can follow Rosie @rosiekellysmith. Expect plenty of podcast promo and adorable pics of Ruby!

WATCH CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX FRIDAYS AT 9PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK