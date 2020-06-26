Appearing on our TV screens every Friday night at 9 pm, Mo is bringing a fresh comedy feel to the hearts of many Gogglebox fanatics. Quickly becoming the fan favourite, he has won over many who also enjoy watching TV!

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan host is shown on the current season of Celebrity Gogglebox, sitting on a sofa two metres away from actor Babatunde Aleshe.

And now that fans have grown to love the comedian, they’ve become curious to find out where and when Mo Gilligan will next be telling his jokes.

So how can you get tickets to the upcoming There’s Mo To Life tour? We have all the answers for you…

Who is Mo Gilligan?

Mo Gilligan has won the hearts and laughter of many, since he shot to stardom through social media. His fame started when the comedian was discovered making videos on Instagram!

He started posting the videos while working in retail, and eventually customers began to recognise him. Mo also attended a performing arts school in Pimlico.

Appearing as a co-host on Big Narstie’s Channel 4 show in 2019, he then went solo. After The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan proved popular, he started Quarantine Games on his Instagram when the lockdown hit.

This turned into Channel 4 show Mo’s All Star Happy Hour, when he hosted his own show with guests tuning in from home, such as Maya Jama.

To the delight of fans, he’s currently on our screens every week – and now he has a new tour on the way!

There’s Mo to Life tour: Tickets

You can buy tickets for the show by going to Mo Gilligan’s website here.

Depending on where you want to see Mo crack jokes until your stomach hurts, you will see a list of places you can choose from, including London, Portsmouth and Glasgow.

Warm-up shows take place from August 15. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, Mo will take to the stage for the real thing from October 8 at O2 Academy Leeds, before travelling the UK.

And as they say, the show must go on… until December 4, which is the last tour date at Birmingham Arena.

It is not yet known when Mo goes abroad, but he had previously planned to go on tour in America in May.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets start from £26.25, but you may have to bring your best buddy who can join you when you end up in stitches of laughter.

