Tia Kofi and Lawrence Chaney are RPDR icons and Celebrity Gogglebox favourites













Since 2013, viewers have fallen in love with the concept of watching people watch TV on Gogglebox. From Sophie and Pete to The Malones, the Gogglebox cast members have become something of celebrities themselves since appearing on the show. The show has been so popular that in 2022 it’s onto its fourth Celebrity Gogglebox season featuring tonnes of famous faces including Denise Van Outen and Roman Kemp.

Celebrity Gogglebox season 4 features some new cast members including H from Steps and Craig Revel Horwood. Tia Kofi and Lawrence Chaney are also a new duo on Celebrity Gogglebox although Tia did previously appear on the show with drag queen Tayce.

Pictured: (L-R) Tia Kofi & Lawrence Chaney

Lawrence Chaney on RPDR

Throwing it back to 2021 and Lawrence Chaney was a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 2.

Lawrence Chaney was crowned the winner of the show, beating fellow drag queens Bimini Bon-Boulash and Tayce to the top spot.

The RPDR winner hails from Glasgow, Scotland and is 25 years old.

Lawrence has been a drag queen for many years and writes on their website that they’re “Scottish Drag Royalty“.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Who is Tia Kofi?

It may be Lawrence Chaney’s first time on the Gogglebox sofa but Tia Kofi has appeared on the show before.

Tia Kofi is back in 2022 and is also a drag queen. She competed in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 2 as well and placed 7th.

Tia Kofi hails from London and was described by Radio Times in 2021 as the “queen of Clapham“.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic

Meet Tia and Lawrence on Instagram

With 463K followers on Instagram, Lawrence Chaney can be found under the handle @lawrencechaney.

Lawrence can often be seen taking to the ‘gram to share uber glamorous photos of themselves and promoting their latest ventures including their book – (Drag) Queen of Scots.

Tia describes herself as “The Glamorous Geek” in her Instagram bio and has 298K followers @tiakofi.

Also sharing some incredible looks on IG, Tia always posts showstopping outfits and makeup looks and also takes to the ‘gram to share BTS photos with Lawrence.

