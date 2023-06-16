Chris Packham and his stepdaughter Megan McCubbin have joined the star-studded lineup of Celebrity Gogglebox’s latest series – here’s more about them.

The beloved Channel 4 show returns to our screens on Friday night (June 16, 2023) with a new cast as viewers will watch several of their favorite stars share their take on popular TV shows.

One of the new additions are BBC presenter Chris Packham and his stepdaughter Megan McCubbin. Here’s more about them, including where you’ve seen them before.

Autumnwatch 2021 Chris Packham – (C) BBC – Photographer: Pete Dadds

Who are Chris and Megan on Celebrity Gogglebox?

Chris has been a staple face on our screens and has presented the popular BBC series Springwatch, Autumnwatch, and Winterwatch since 2009.

In 2019, he jetted off to Baja Peninsula to co-present the four-part series Blue Planet Live and he has traveled to a number of remote locations due to his demanding TV career.

Megan McCubbin is a zoologist, presenter, and conservationist who is following proudly in her stepfather’s footsteps.

Her television career began after presenting Undercover Tourist: Inside the Illegal Bear Bile Market for BBC Three and she later presented stories for Al Jazeera’s award-winning series Earthrise. Megan is a co-host in the latest series of Springwatch with Chris.

Chris took a break from TV

Chris’s Gogglebox debut and return to television comes after he took a three-month break “because of creative frustration rather than burnout”.

In an interview with Radio Times in February 2023, the presenter admitted that the break was “related to my state of mind”.

“So I’ll be spending three months thinking hard about how I’m going to spend the next three,” the wildlife TV presenter told the publication at the time. “Because the next three, the three after, and the three after that are becoming increasingly important when it comes to winning this battle to protect life on Earth.”

Chris shared his excitement to join the latest series of the beloved Channel 4 show and said that he and Megan are looking forward to sharing their “two bits” of “what the nation is talking about”.

Megan released a book

Apart from Celebrity Gogglebox and Springwatch, Megan has other exciting news in her professional career. She recently published her first book, titled An Atlas of Endangered Species.

Announcing her huge accomplishment, Megan opened up about being diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of seven as she explained: “I was diagnosed with dyslexia at age 7 and whenever someone would hand me a book, it would feel like an impossible task and I would feel instantly like a failure without even opening the cover.

She added: “It was like asking someone to climb Everest on rollerblades. And reading out loud… well, that was out of the question. Little me would never have believed this day would come!”

