Ellie and Richie on Celebrity Gogglebox have waltzed their way onto the Channel 4 show after a successful stint on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing. They are the newbies who are reacting to the latest TV and film trends, but who are they? Ellie Simmonds and Richie Anderson have different jobs but they both learned a new skill very recently.

Alongside the likes of fellow new stars Munroe and Leomie, and show OGs Roman and Martin Kemp, Ellie and Richie are getting ready to chill on a Friday night. Luckily for us, we can join in the fun! Reality Titbit got to know the ins and outs of their close friendship, as well as their jobs and background.

Ellie and Richie on Celebrity Gogglebox

Ellie Simmonds is a retired swimmer and Paralympian, while Richie is a former Sunday League footballer who played for Coombs Wood F.C. Richie once carried the Queen’s Batton for the Birmingham Relay in 2022!

Richie, 35, has been in a relationship with Dean Eagles since 2012. Ellie, on the other hand, has been with Matt Dean for several years. She came to national attention when she competed in the 2008 Summer Paralympics in Beijing.

She won two gold medals for Great Britain and was the youngest member of the team, at the age of 13. Ellie and Richie’s worlds collided when they competed on Strictly, him being the second to leave, and Ellie being the sixth.

Richie usually hides his face at work

Richie often talks on BBC Radio 2 as a presenter rather than appearing in front of a camera! He currently presents the travel reports on weekday mornings on the station. However, he does work for The One Show occasionally.

He began his broadcasting career on BBC WM, then joined BBC Radio Two as the channel’s weekday travel reporter in 2019. Richie has also contributed as a guest reviewer on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on BBC Two.

Ellie’s swimming skills have been followed since she was a teenager. Now 28, she received BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year and set a World Record in the 400m freestyle in 2012 and a further gold medal in 2016!

Photo by Matt Keeble/Getty Images for Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay

Inside Ellie and Richie’s friendship

Ellie Simmonds and Richie Anderson have several shows in common, and that’s appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022. The two Black Country stars put on their dancing shoes for the BBC One show’s 20th series.

They forged a strong friendship after sharing a dressing room for the competition. Ellie and Richie returned to dance in the Strictly grand final, and now often meet up in their hometown in the West Midlands.

Fans are loving their pairing on Gogglebox, including one who said they are “iconic.” A viewer wrote, “Yay!! Cannot wait! This pair will be hilarious together 🥰.” Another penned: “What a great pairing!!”

Richie wrote: “Excited to be putting the telly world to rights with my beautiful friend and Strictly sis @elliesimmonds on this series of Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox.” Their appearance will be no different to their usual catch ups!

WATCH CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY FRIDAY AT 9 PM