Munroe Bergdorf and Leomie Anderson star on Celebrity Gogglebox following successful modeling careers. They join a star-studded line-up of celebrities, from Roman and Martin Kemp, to Tom Grennan and his dad, Martin.

When Munroe Bergdorf and Leomie Anderson shared their opinions from the sofa, viewers began to wonder who they are. They both work in the same industry – modeling – and are extremely passionate about fighting for change.

Celebrity Gogglebox allows fans to watch celebrities react to TV moments from the past week. Their striking looks have not gone unnoticed as viewers hail the pair “gorgeous” and “stunning” as they enjoy a casual Friday night.

Who are Munroe and Leomie on Gogglebox?

Munroe Bergdorf and Leomie Anderson on Celebrity Gogglebox join the 2023 cast. The two have been friends for years and are both British activists and models who challenge racism and sexism in the fashion industry.

Leomie hosted a video series with clothing brand Flannels, in which she had Munroe on as a guest. And just weeks before the Channel 4 series began, the two attended the Castillo de Ibiza sunset rooftop party!

The pair attend several fashion events together, from a Moschino event in 2022 to earlier events in 2019 such as LOVE x The Store X party. Munroe and Leomie also went to a Marc Jacobs party together in October last year.

Munroe was the first trans model in Cosmo

Munroe is an English model and activist. She has walked several catwalks for brands including Gypsy Sport at both London and NYC Fashion Weeks, as well as became the first transgender model in the UK for L’Oréal.

That’s not the only history she has made, as Munroe became the first transgender model to appear on Vogue’s magazine cover in 2022, having been named Changemaker of the Year by Cosmopolitan.

From Essex, Munroe was appointed as an LGBT adviser to the Labour Party in February 2018 but resigned the following month. She joined UN Women UK as an advocate in 2019, aiming to put a stop to female genital mutilation.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Moschino

Leomie is a Victoria’s Secret model

Leomie is a Victoria’s Secret model and host of BBC’s Glow Up. She is also the founder of clothing firm, Lapp The Brand, which she designs clothes for, and has been a Ted Talk speaker twice!

The 30-year-old became a model when she was scouted at the age of 14. Now a television presenter and activist, she has walked in four Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows from 2015 to 2018 and became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2019.

Leomie, originally from Wandsworth and born of Jamaican heritage, was included in 2020 Forbes’s ’30 Under 30′ list for the art and culture category. She has been in a relationship with Lancey Fox since 2016.

WATCH CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY FRIDAY AT 9 PM