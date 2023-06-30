Nicole and Gene on Celebrity Gogglebox are the new mother-son duo that Channel 4 viewers are set to meet in the fresh season. Nicole Appleton and Gene Gallagher are both closely linked to a popular band member, but who is the new sofa pair? Fans already cannot believe how much Gene looks like his father.

Celebrity Gogglebox is officially hitting our screens again, every Friday at 9pm. For those who don’t recognize the famous faces, Nicole and Gene’s link has traveled the world with his band, which he formed with his brother. Reality Titbit has all you need to know about the newbies – from Instagram to their jobs.

Nicole and Gene on Celebrity Gogglebox

Nicole Appleton on Gogglebox is a Canadian singer and mom to Gene Gallagher. The 48-year-old presenter is a member of the British girl group All Saints and the pop duo Appleton with her elder sister Natalie Appleton.

She currently presents on Magic Radio and is also a mom to Skipper Hudson Haines. While growing up, she lived in Toronto, New York City, and London, and began her music career in 1996.

Gene is 21 and a brother to three siblings Lennon, Molly, and Skipper. He followed in his dad’s footsteps by becoming the frontman of his own band called Grimmo and considers the music group Fontaines D.C. as his favorite.

Gene is often compared to his Dad

Gene is usually called his dad Liam Gallagher’s lookalike. Model and musician Lennon, 23, is Liam’s son with his former wife actress Patsy Kensit, while Gene, 21, who also models, is Liam’s son with his ex-wife Nicole Appleton.

It’s not just Gene who inherited his father’s looks, as Lennon is usually compared to his dad. When the two brothers attended the Mulberry event in London in May 2023, they looked the spitting image of their father!

As the promo picture for Nicole and Gene’s appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox came out on Twitter, a fan was shocked and wrote in the comments: “Wow, he’s his Dad’s double.”

Nicole and Liam: Timeline

Nicole was married to Liam Gallagher from 2008 to 2014. Together, they had Gene on July 2, 2001, with Gallagher recording the song, Songbird, as a token of his love for her, before marrying her on February 14, 2008.

In 2000, Appleton started a relationship with Liam, the frontman of the group Oasis. Eight years later, they wed at Marylebone Town Hall, but they later divorced in April 2014.

Their divorce came after the media revealed Liam was expecting a child with journalist and The New York Times freelancer Liza Ghorbani. In March 2020, she gave birth to a daughter with her boyfriend Stephen Haines.

