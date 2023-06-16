Tom Grennan and dad Martin on Gogglebox are the dad-son duo reacting with hilarious reactions to TV moments. They join the Celebrity Gogglebox 2023 cast for the first time that Tom and Martin have appeared on TV together.

As a host of familiar faces return to their sofa for Celebrity Gogglebox on Channel 4, there are several newbies among the stars, such as Tulisa, Dappy, and Fazer, as well as Tom Grennan and his dad, Martin.

So, who are Tom and Martin on Celebrity Gogglebox? Viewers may recognize Tom Grennan as the musician who sings the top hit, Here For You, but there’s a man next to him who they have likely never seen before.

Who are Tom and Martin on Gogglebox?

Tom Grennan is a musician who got into music almost by accident, as it was friends of his who told Tom he should pursue music. He pursued this by writing songs after they were impressed by his karaoke performance at a party.

His debut album, Lighting Matches, went to number five on the UK charts when it was released in 2018. If it wasn’t for music, Tom reckons he would “be on the building site with my dad,” he told The Irish World.

Born and raised in Bedford, Tom’s father Martin is from Ballycumber in Offaly. Before music, Tom was a professional footballer for Luton Town and was also trying for Northampton Town and Aston Villa before he was released.

Tom Grennan, 28, comes from an Irish family – hence his Gogglebox star dad’s accent. He went to St Thomas More Upper School in Bedford. At 18, Tom was attacked on the street and left with four metal plates and screws in his jaw.

Celebrity Gogglebox musician’s success

After Tom released his debut EP Something in the Water in 2016, Tom was invited to guest on the electronic duo Chase and Status’ song All Goes Wrong. He’s also been shortlisted for the MTV Brand New Award and BBC’s Sound of 2017.

Also nominated for a Global Rising Star award, Tom Grennan on Gogglebox recently released his third album What Ifs & Maybes in June 2023, which was supported by a UK arena tour beginning in March.

His fourth single from the album Little Bit of Love was released in January 2021. It earned Grennan his first top-ten single in the UK, with the song charting at number seven on the UK Singles Chart.

Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns

Tom’s father is a ‘proper gangster’

Tom has always spoken highly of his father, Martin, who has 546 followers on Instagram. The musician wrote in 2020:

The man who will never fail to make you laugh or smile. I’m the luckiest to have this man as my dad! Hardest worker most loyal and straight up gangster! Love you dad you funny little man.

Martin got the first listen of Tom’s 2021 album, with the star writing on his Facebook page: “Big man Martin got the first listen of the album! His reaction is so Irish and I love it .”

WATCH CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY FRIDAY AT 10 PM