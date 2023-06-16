Tulisa, Dappy, and Fazer are joining Celebrity Gogglebox 2023’s line-up. You may remember the Celebrity Gogglebox trio as NDubz from Camden Town, London, who recently embarked on a comeback tour.

As Celebrity Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 on June 16, 2023, most famous faces such as Roman and Martin Kemp, Denise Van Outen, and Duncan James, are returning to the sofa to react to the latest TV.

This season, NDubz is on the Celebrity Gogglebox line-up. Reality Titbit has all the latest gossip on Tulisa, Dappy, and Fazer for those who don’t know who the trio is or recognize them but want to know more.

Who are Tulisa, Dappy, and Fazer on Gogglebox?

Tulisa, 34, Dappy, 36, and Fazer, 36, are in a group called N-Dubz as they join Celebrity Gogglebox. Tulisa and Dappy are cousins, and friends with Fazer. From Camden Town, London, they won a 2007 MOBO Award for Best Newcomer!

N-Dubz briefly signed to Polydor Records before joining All Around the World. Tulisa is also known as a solo artist and former X Factor judge from 2011 to 2012. That year, she released her debut solo single Young.

Her single peaked at number one on the UK Singles Chart. Her other songs Live It Up and Sight of You were also hits, reaching the top UK 20. Dappy, whose real name is Costadinos Contostavlos, is known for her eye-catching headwear.

The trio had a brief break before recently going back on tour, and are headlining the Isle of Wight Festival 2023 on Saturday. Fazer had a crush on Tulisa in school, until he realized that she was Dappy’s cousin.

The pair were in a relationship from mid-2010 until February 2012, when they broke up during a holiday together, after they fell apart. Fazer, whose real name is Richard Rawson, released his solo single Fireflies in 2014.

N-Dubz’s success since the 2000s

N-Dubz on Gogglebox has been part of four record labels and five albums during their success. Overall, the group gained two platinum-certified albums, two gold-certified albums, five MOBO awards, and a Brit Award nomination.

They also have had top 40 singles, six silver-certified singles, and three Urban Music Awards. Fazer first met Dappy when they started attending the same karate class, becoming best friends at school.

They attended Haverstock School, with third member Tulisa Contostavlos attending the school for a while as well. It was at school that the trio became close friends and formed N-Dubz!

Meet the Celebrity Gogglebox 2023 cast

Familiar faces who have already starred on Celebrity Gogglebox are returning to the sofa, and NDubz is just one of several newbies who are joining the Channel 4 show’s 2023 cast. The other celebrities include:

