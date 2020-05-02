Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

While a majority of TV and film productions have come screeching to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gogglebox has raged on with its fifteenth series. The Goggleboxers are all continuing to broadcast from their homes, keeping us entertained and welcoming in the weekend every Friday night.

Lee Riley, 51, and Jenny Newby, 64, joined Gogglebox back in 2014.

The two friends from Hull are currently quarantining together in a caravan at Sand le Mere. But whose caravan is it?

Who owns the caravan on Gogglebox?

Jenny Newby owns the caravan.

The pair always watch the show from Jenny’s holiday caravan at Sand le Mere.

Sand le Mere is a holiday village in Yorkshire, just a half an hour drive from Hull.

Lee and Jenny in quarantine

Many Gogglebox viewers have shared their concerns, as it would appear that the cast aren’t adhering to the government’s social distancing rules. Besides the cast members who live together in the same household – if they live together full-time or are married – many have separate households and only come together during filming.

As many of the cast are still filming together, it raised questions about who was sticking to the rules.

One viewer tweeted: “Surely the Leeds sisters, Jenny, Lee and the Blackpool siblings shouldn’t be there together ?! #SocialDistancing #Gogglebox.”

But Jenny and Lee decided to socially isolate together in the caravan. It is unconfirmed whether their partners are also there, but Lee took to Twitter to announce the best friends were isolating together in the caravan.

Thank you 🙏 🙏for all the lovely tweets and love from you all 😘makes it all worth while isolating with Jenny 😂😂😂JOKING 🤔hope you enjoyed the show big thanks to @Tanialalexander 👏the crew 👏the cast 👏stay safe stay healthy stay in #Gogglebox goodnight goggleboxers 😘 pic.twitter.com/McgDuuNsa3 — Lee And Jenny (@leegogglebox) April 3, 2020

