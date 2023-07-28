As the working week draws to an end, many Channel 4 fans flick on the telly to watch their favorite “TV gold” series, Gogglebox. But, any folks heading over to watch the show’s celebrity edition on July 28 won’t be in luck. Many are left wondering why Celebrity Gogglebox isn’t on tonight.

Lots of new famous faces joined the Celebrity Gogglebox cast in 2023. Singing sensations Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert, unlikely TV duo Greg James and Gregg Wallace, and mother-son duo Nicole Appleton and Gene Gallagher were just some of the couplets to appear in series 5.

Credit: Channel 4 Press

Why isn’t Celebrity Gogglebox on tonight?

Celebrity Gogglebox isn’t airing a new episode on Friday, July 28, 2023.

However, a re-run episode is airing from 9-10 pm on Channel 4.

The reason that Celebrity Gogglebox isn’t airing a new episode tonight is due to the fact that series 5 has now come to an end.

When did Celebrity Gogglebox series 5 start?

Channel 4‘s Celebrity Gogglebox kicked off its fifth series on June 16.

After five weeks, the series came to an end on July 21.

The 2023 show featured returning famous faces as well as many new celebrities including Katherine Ryan and Bobby Koostra, and Tulisa, Dappy, and Fazer from N Dubz.

Celeb Gogglebox series 5 was made up of six episodes. Previous series of the show have run for six, nine, and seven episodes.

Channel 4 will return with more Gogglebox

Thankfully, Gogglebox fans won’t have to wait for too long before more episodes of their favorite show come out.

The show’s regular series comes out in September each year and airs again in February.

Gogglebox usually airs in early to mid-September. Season 20 came out last September and was made up of 15 episodes.

The Siddiqui family, who have appeared on Gogglebox for the past 10 years, confirmed back in June that they will return for series 22 of the show.

