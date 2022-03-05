Gogglebox’s Georgia Bell is younger than you’d think













Georgia Bell makes up one half of the hilarious best friend duo, Abbie and Georgia who are two of our favourite TV critics on the Channel 4 phenomenon, Gogglebox.

This week marks the third episode of the new season and we have been re-introduced to the county Durham girls. Georgia has been appearing on our screens with Abbie for a good few years now and fans want to know more about her life off-screen.

Keep reading if you want to find out more about Georgia Bell, including her age, job and life away from the sofa.

Georgia Bell. Picture: Channel 4 Press Pack

How old is Georgia?

Georgia has just celebrated an important milestone this year when she turned 21 in January. The sofa star joined the team of armchair critics in 2018 when she was still a teenager and has been featured every season since.

Abbie is a little younger than her best friend and is 20-years-old as of 2022. We don’t know when exactly her birthday is but, despite the pair’s young age, they do a great job of making us laugh.

What does Georgia do for a living?

Based in County Durham, according to DigitalSpy, Georgia is currently working as a hairdresser.

Unfortunately, Georgia’s Instagram page is private so we can’t see what the Gogglebox star gets up to in her personal life and spare time, but the girls say they like to try and keep their private lives separate. However, Abbie’s Instagram is public and you can follow her here.

In terms of Abbie, we are unsure of what she does for a living, but being only 20-years-old she probably doesn’t have an established career yet, and could even still be studying.

Georgia announces she is expecting a baby

Georgia shared the wonderful news with her fans on her private Instagram back on 3 January 2022.

According to DigitalSpy, the picture posted showed a framed image of a baby scan next to some knitted booties, a cuddly bunny and an adorable baby onesie that said “and then there were four” – for any of those confused, she said four because the fourth member of her family is her beloved Staffie, Vinnie.

Georgia is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Josh Newbie who she has been dating since 2018 – which is also around the time she started Gogglebox.

The couple are incredibly excited to welcome their child into their family and we are hoping that we may get to see him or her in the upcoming seasons – fingers crossed!

