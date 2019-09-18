Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Have your rolling pins, pastry cutters, spatulas and piping bags at the ready because the Great British Bake Off is here for 2019.

The tenth series of GBBO started on Tuesday, August 27th at 8 pm on Channel 4.

Welford Park in Newbury is the backdrop for the show and has been since 2014. Although the show switched from the BBC to Channel 4, the filming location stayed the same.

And we’re pleased to say that the classic Bake Off tent is filled again with keen baking enthusiasts.

A lover of all things gothic, Helena Garcia, is a contestant on the Great British Bake Off 2019.

The Great British Bake Off: Where is Helena from?

Bake Off series 10 contestant Helena hails from Spain. She was raised in Lanzarote but was born in Ceuta, on the north coast of Africa.

Her father worked in the military and so she spent time as a child living all over Europe.

Helena went to school in Spain before spending her final year of high school in Las Vegas, USA. The witchy contestant moved to Vegas as part of a language exchange programme and lived with a Mormon family.

How are Bake Off’s Helena Garcia and poker linked?

Although while living in Las Vegas Helena had to abide by her host family’s rules, when she was out of the house she made the most of her time there.

Of course, if there’s anything to do in Vegas it’s to swing by a casino and teach yourself how to play poker, isn’t it?

Helena went on to study Psychology in Spain and took a placement year in Leeds. And after that, her poker skills came into use once again.

Helena said to Leeds Corn Exchange in 2012: “I still wasn’t sure what I wanted to do with my career after my studies finished, so I used my knowledge of poker and became a bit of a professional poker player in the Leeds casinos. I didn’t make millions but I was able to pay my rent and bills for two years.”

Now 41 years old, Helena is living a more settled life. She’s married and has a baby daughter named Flora.

Is Helena on Instagram?

Yes! Helena is on Instagram. She often takes to the social media site to share her creative streak.

Helena makes everything from accessories to soap and frequently posts photos to Insta (@helenagarciafp).

The Bake Off contestant runs a jewellery shop in Leeds called Candy Candy which opened its first store in 2012.

As well as showing off her products, Helena often posts pics of her daughter, Flora, husband, Will, and adorable dog, Kato.

