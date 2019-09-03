Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Prue Leith and her zany specs and Paul Hollywood and his piercing blue eyes are back for a brand new series of Bake Off in 2019.

As well as the Great British Bake Off judges co-hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig also return for the third series of GBBO on Channel 4.

Thirteen new faces entered the tent on Tuesday, August 27th with rolling pins and piping bags in-hand.

One of the contestants that’s showed signs of potential greatness during the first couple of episodes of the show is Alice.

Alice Great British Bake Off

A brand new cast has set foot in the Great British Bake Off tent in 2019.

Alice Fevronia is one of the 13 contestants taking part in Channel 4’s third series of the show.

The keen baker comes from London and won herself the star baker title in week 2 of the competition.

Episode 2 of the Bake Off revealed that Alice takes to the high seas in her spare time as she’s an officer in the Royal Navy Combined Cadet Force.

SEE ALSO: TOWIE: Behind Lockie’s extreme transformation – new teeth to hairline!

Is Alice Fevronia on Instagram?

Yes! The 28-year-old is on Instagram with almost 5,000 followers. You can follow her – @alice.fevronia.

Alice describes herself on Insta as a “teacher, baker and occasional photo taker.”

Travelling the world is clearly something Alice does in her spare time. She can be seen on Instagram posing with giraffes and ostriches. According to the BBC, “she perfected the fruit pavlova while living in New Zealand, where she also attended art school.”

SPECS APPEAL: GBBO: Buy glasses just like Prue Leith’s – she has her own range of specs!

Alice’s job

Bake Off 2019 contestant Alice works as a Geography teacher in London.

She’s 28 years old and according to The Sun, Alice turned to baking aged 15 when she was recovering from a back operation for scoliosis.

According to the BBC, Alice uses her skills in baking in her Geography lessons, helping her pupils understand everything from erosion to volcanic activity.

SURELY NOT: Scarlett Moffatt’s weight: The GBBO Extra Slice guest is fat-shamed again

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 4.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE