Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Everyone’s favourite baking show is back for 2019!

The Great British Bake Off has been inspiring the UK’s public to get in the kitchen and get baking for almost 10 years.

And whether you’re baking along with the competitors or simply sitting back with a slice of Victoria Sponge on the sofa, the competition is set to have us gripped for a good two months from the end of August 2019.

The first contestant to leave the tent was support worker Dan Chambers. And as well as Dan, there’s a variety of competitors baking it out for top spot this year.

Now, let’s get to know Jamie from Great British Bake Off, we take a look at his Instagram and more!

Is Jamie from Great British Bake Off on Instagram?

The youngster of the competition is indeed on Instagram.

Jamie’s already got a good following on social media with over 14,000 followers on Instagram and almost 3,000 on Twitter.

You can follow Jamie on both social media sites under the handle @jamiepfinn. From a quick glimpse of Jamie’s Insta he comes across as a regular 20-year-old, however, now the nation will see his skills as a potential award-winning baker.

SEE ALSO: Meet Tom Allen on Insta – the Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice comedian!

How old is Jamie Finn?

An unlikely candidate for the Great British Bake Off is 20-year-old Jamie Finn.

Jamie comes from Surrey and works as a part-time waiter. He has an identical twin and has learnt the basics of baking from his family.

According to the BBC, Jamie was inspired by the show to make a plaited loaf. They said: “He happily takes on technically difficult bakes, such as a croquembouche or croissants.”

SPECS APPEAL: GBBO: Buy glasses just like Prue Leith’s – she has her own range of specs!

How to watch Bake Off 2019

Great British Bake Off series 3 starts from Tuesday, August 27th 2019.

Airing on its newer home of Channel 4 at 8 pm, the show will continue every Tuesday night in the same timeslot.

The 2019 series is likely to air for around 11 weeks until Tuesday, November 5th 2019.

OMG: Scarlett Moffatt’s weight: The GBBO Extra Slice guest is fat-shamed again

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 4.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE