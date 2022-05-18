Meet the 2022 Bake Off Professionals contestants, Rob, Mireia, Cydrick and co













Bake Off The Professionals is back in 2022 with a brand new series and a very upbeat new co-host. Liam Charles is joined by Stacey Solomon on the 2022 series as she replaces comedian Tom Allen on the show. The GBBO spin-off series first launched in 2016 and sees professional pastry chefs do what they do best and compete against one another to win.

Hosts Stacey and Liam are joined by judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden for series 7. So, let’s find out more about the people who are going to be whipping up all kinds of impressive bakes and meet the Great British Bake Off The Professionals contestants 2022…

Great British Bake Off The Professionals contestants 2022: Boglarka & Krisztian

Boglarka and Krisztian run Jó Szerencsét in Gloucestershire.

The restaurant serves Hungarian food and cakes and is made up of both a deli and restaurant.

See the Eastern European cuisine via the Instagram page @jo_szerencset.

Boglarka & Krisztian.

Emanuele & Mariola

Emanuele Giammarco and Mariola Nowak are next up on the Bake Off Professionals competitors list in 2022.

Mariola oozes creativity as she works as a London-based tattooist.

Emanuele splits his time between Rome and London. He’s 25 years old and works as head pastry chef at Eight Club London.

Find them on Instagram @emanuelegiammarco and @noriolatattoo.

Emanuele & Mariola

Jeffery & Venus

Bake Off: The Professionals’ Jeffery and Venus are representing pastry shop A Little Sweet in 2022.

Jeffery Koo is a Chinese pastry chef based in the UK and he can be found on Instagram @jeffery_koo.

Venus is also on IG with the A Little Sweet shop’s page @a_little_sweet_hk.

Jeffery & Venus

Nathan & Kevin

Nathan and Kevin are another pastry chef duo ready to bake up a storm on the Channel 4 show.

As per What To Watch, Nathan began his career in Paris restaurants and works and Kevin hails from Nantes in France.

Nathan & Kevin

Great British Bake Off The Professionals contestants 2022: Rob & Mireia

Mireia Ferreres Luna and Robert Stacey are competing on Bake Off: The Professionals in 2022.

Mireia is a pastry chef based in the Lake District and Robert is head chef at Levens Kitchen in Cumbria.

Find Rob on IG @chef_robert_stacey where he writes that he has two daughters. Mireia’s baking creations can be seen via her Instagram page @mireiafl5.

Rob & Mireia

David & Cydrick

Also taking part in Bake Off: The Professionals series 7 is David and Cydrick.

Ready to whip up cakes, traditional bakes and all kinds of other creations, David and Cydrick are one of the 12 pairs of pastry chefs competing in the 2022 series. They run Maison Mayci in Birmingham.

More chefs taking part include Antoine and Enrico and Jemima and Zachary of Puddles Bespoke Pattiserie.

David & Cydrick.

