Bake Off 2022 contestants include Janusz, Sandro, Maxy, Maisam and Rebs











It’s officially that time of year again – the Great British Bake Off is back and the famous tent is filled with new talent. Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding are all back to judge and host the nation’s favourite baking competition. Hopefully, there’s not a soggy bottom in sight this year for the 12 Bake Off 2022 contestants.

GBBO has been airing since 2010 and is so loved by viewers that when a new season comes out, people wish each other a Happy GBBO Day on Twitter. Some of the show’s contestants have gone on to find further fame after their Bake Off debuts such as Nadiya Hussain, Candice Brown, Rahul Mandal and John Whaite.

Meet the Bake Off 2022 contestants: Dawn

There are 12 bakers competing on The Great British Bake Off series 13 in 2022.

Let’s get to know each of them, starting with Dawn.

Dawn hails from Bedfordshire and works as an IT manager.

She describes herself as an “artist in the kitchen” per Twitter.

Dawn is 60 years old and lives with her husband, Trevor. She’s all about creativity and can be found on Instagram with almost 1K followers @thebakerdawn.

Channel 4 Press

Maisam

Next up on the list of bakers is 18-year-old Maisam.

She has lived in the UK since she was nine and originally comes from Libya. She’s currently based in Manchester.

When it comes to learning new languages, Maisam’s a natural. Per her Bake Off bio, she can speak five languages and wants to learn two more in the next two years.

Maisam’s been baking for the past five years and loves the flavours of the Mediterranean. She’s also an Interior design student and can be found on Instagram at @la.maisam.

Channel 4 Press

Abdul

Next into the tent is Abdul. He’s 29 and works as an electrical engineer.

Abdul splits his time between London and Cambridge and has a love for Matcha and Salsa dancing.

He writes on Instagram that he’s an “Engineer by day, dessert devourer by night” and can be found at @abdul.rehman.sharif.

Channel 4 Press

Carole

Hailing from Dorset, Carole is 59 years old and was born in the West Country.

She lives with her husband, Michael, and works on a local radio station.

Carole is a keen gardener and is a grandmother. Find her on Instagram at @compostcarole where she shares some of her impressive-looking bakes.

Channel 4 Press

William

Bake Off 2022 contestan Will is 45 years old and grew up near Bristol.

He now lives in London with his wife and three children.

Will’s first memories of baking hail from being in the kitchen with his mum as a todeler per his Bake Off bio. He’s on Instagram under the handle – @will.4.food.

Channel 4 Press

Maxy

Born in Sweden, Maxy is 29 years old and is a mother to two daughters.

Maxy studied fine art and has a Masters degree in Architecture.

She’s keen on DIY and has lots of artistic talent.

Find Maxy on Instagram at @maxythebaker.

Channel 4 Press

Meet the Bake Off 2022 contestants: Rebs

Next up, we have Rebs. She’s 23 years old and grew up in Northern Ireland.

Rebs is a student who turns to baking to unwind from her busy life. She’s all about great flavour.

The Bake Off 2022 contestant has a boyfriend named Jack, per her bio, and she can be found on Instagram at @rebsbakes.

Channel 4 Press

Syabira

Syrabira was bron in Malaysia. She’s 32 years old and moved to the UK to complete her PhD and now lvies in Lodon.

She’s a Cardiovascular signalling Researcher, a Bioinformatician and a keen gamer per her Instagram bio.

Syabira can be found on the ‘gram @syabira_bakes where she often shows off her baking creations.

Channel 4 Press

Janusz

Next into the tent is 34-year-old Janusz. He grew up in Poland and moved to the UK 10 years ago.

Janusz lives in Brighton and writes on Instagram that he’s into “Baking, Eating and Memes”.

Follow the Bake Off star on IG at @januszbakes where he often shares evidence of his incredible baking talent.

Channel 4 Press

Sandro

Born in Angola, but now living in London, next into the tent is 30-year-old Sandro.

Some of Sandro’s talents, other than baking, include boxing, ballet and breakdancing.

He writes on Instagram that he’s a “baking machine” and can be found at @sandrosbakes.

Channel 4 Press

James

Bake Off 2022 contestant James grew up in Glasgow. He’s 25 and moved to England after university.

He writes on Instagram “Glasgow for life/Cumbria for work” which explains where he splits his time.

James also writes in his bio that he’s “The really annoying one on Bake Off”.

Follow James on Instagram at @the_big_gay_baker.

Channel 4 Press

Kevin

Bake Off’s Kevin is a musician and teacher per his IG bio.

He’s 33 years old and can be found on the ‘gram @kevinflynnbakes.

Kevin writes that he’s married to wife Rachel, who’s also as artistic as he is, judging by her illustration page on IG.

Channel 4 Press

What time is Bake Off on?

The Great British Bake Off kicks off its 13th series on Tuesday, September 13th.

Episode 1 airs at 8 pm on Channel 4.

Catch up episodes of the show will be available to watch via Channel 4’s on-demand service, All4.

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF ON TUESDAYS AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK