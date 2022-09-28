









The Great British Bake Off brought us 12 eager contestants hoping to get a handshake from judge Paul Hollywood. Along the way, the bakers often form friendships – and Sandro and Rebs appear closer than ever.

Rebs didn’t appear on episode 3 of the 2022 season due to illness. Alongside worries about where she was, there was gossip brewing following photos posted to her Instagram with fellow contestant Sandro.

The pair appeared to be on a sunny holiday together. In a series of photos, Rebs poses for a selfie, shares snaps of her vacation and, in the last pic, Sandro appears looking down at the camera.

Picture: Channel 4

Meet Sandro and Rebs from Bake Off

Sandro, 30, was born in Angola but fled the civil war in the African country with his mum when he was two, settling in London. Passionate about fitness, Sandro is a keen boxer and has a background in ballet and break-dancing.

When Sandro was 21, his father passed away and he turned to baking as a form of therapy. He currently runs virtual baking classes for children with autism and infuses his bakes with flavours from his Angolan heritage.

Rebs is 23 years old and grew up in Northern Ireland. She is a student who turns to baking to unwind from her busy life. She loves everything to do with Irish culture – she can Irish dance and play the tin whistle!

Bake Off pair post holiday snaps

Rebs and Sandro have been posting photos on holiday together. While Sandro posted a selfie of them on a beach, co-star Rebs took to Instagram to share a series of snaps, including a topless Sandro!

Despite dating rumours, Rebs has a boyfriend, Jack, as per her Bake Off bio. She started to experiment with Middle Eastern ingredients in a nod to Jack’s Turkish heritage and is in a relationship, according to her Facebook.

As per a bio on Social Ark, Sandro came out as gay and wants to raise awareness of talent within the BAME LGBT+ community. Rebs and Sandro appear to be just friends, and have been contacted by Reality Titbit so they can scotch these rumours!

Fans ‘stan’ Sandro and Rebs

Sandro and Rebs’ friendship has been welcomed with open arms by GBBO fans. While some believe they are dating, others are loving their bond, which is clear to see on-screen.

One fan wrote: “This account is a Sandro and Rebs stan account from now on, that is all #gbbo.” Another penned: “Wait a second… Sandro and Rebs would look so good together.”

“Gorgeous couple! Am I reading it right?” a Twitter user commented on their holiday selfie.

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF EVERY TUESDAY AT 8PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK