Channel 4 is ringing in the new year with a special episode of everyone’s favourite baking show. So, let’s get to know the Bake Off New Year’s Day cast in 2023.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are joined by some former stars of the show. Hosting the 2023 special will be Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

During the Bake Off New Year’s Day episode, Prue and paul get to decide which of the former bakers will be crowned the first Star Baker of 2023.

Bake Off New Year’s Day cast 2023: Manon

Heading into the tent for a second time is Manon Lagrève.

She’s a French baker who lives in London.

Manon was born and raised in France and was 26 years old when she first appeared on Bake Off in 2018.

The baker was eighth to leave the Bake Off tent in series 9.

She can be found on Instagram at @manonlagreve with 160k followers.

Lottie is back for Bake Off

Next up is Lottie Bedlow. She’s putting on her apron and doing all she can to become the first Star Baker of 2023.

Lottie appeared on The Great British Bake Off in 2020 during series 11. She was the seventh baker to leave the tent.

She hails from West Sussex and worked as a pantomime producer when she first appeared on the Channel 4 show.

Find her on Instagram at @lottiegotcake where she has 230k followers.

Chigs heads back into the Bake Off tent

Forty-one-year-old Chigs Parmar is making a return to GBBO.

He fell in love with baking during lockdown. Chigs first starred on the Channel 4 show in 2021 and was a runner-up in series 12.

Hailing from Leicester, Chigs can be found on Instagram at @thelatebloomeruk.

Chigs often takes to the ‘gram to share his impressive-looking bakes with his 165k followers.

Bake Off New Year’s Day: Antony

Antony Amourdoux was a contestant on The Great British Bake Off in 2018 during series 9.

The baker was the third to be voted out of the tent during his series.

He describes himself as the “Bollywood baker.” He grew up in India and was taught to bake by his father.

With over 39k, Antony can be found on Instagram at @antony_amourdoux.

