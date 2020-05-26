Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Bake Off is back for another of their ‘Professionals’ series from Tuesday, May 26th.

The hit baking series will return at 8 pm with twelve new teams ready to compete. There will be two heats, each with six teams of bakers. The competition will whittle down the groups, week by week, until there is just one winning team left.

The Professional series sees the crème de la crème of Britain’s baking scene compete for the title of Bake Off champions. This season will see Liam Charles, Cherish Finden, Benoit Blin and comedian Tom Allen back in the Bake Off tent making the all-important decisions.

So, without further ado, let’s get to know the Bake Off: The Professionals contestants for 2020!

Bake Off: The Professionals 2020 contestants

Heat One

Domenico and Alessandra from Park Plaza Hotels

Andrew and Ian from The Lounge

Natalie and Kristine from Lexington Catering

Tracy and Moos from T.Sweetmap

Clanny and Ryan from The Ivy

James and Neta from Andaz Hotel

Heat Two

Grete and Rosamaria from Cakes and Bubbles

Ioan and Mareks from Macdonald Berystede

Thibault and Laurian from Cocorico Patisserie

Theodore and Neil from Venachar Lochside

Nick and Paul from Talland Bay Hotel

Ruth and Laura from The Hurlingham Club

Meet the contestants on Instagram – Domenico and Alessandra

Domenico and Alessandra work together at Park Plaza Hotels in London.

Domenico is their Head Pastry Chef.

Follow them on Instagram @domenicocamporeale89 and @alessandralabarile.

Andrew and Ian

Andrew Robinshaw and Ian McDonald are representing their restaurant, The Lounge. They have worked together for just one year, with Ian having joined The Lounge in 2019. Andrew owns the restaurant and founded it in 2006.

Follow Andrew @a ndrewrobinshaw_pastrychef and Ian @ianreddevil.

Natalie and Kristine

Natalie is currently Head Pastry chef at award-winning London-based catering company, Lexington Catering.

She met best friend Kristine on a chocolate course and they have worked together ever since.

We found the duo on Instagram @callaliecakes_ and @kristinecarina.

Tracy and Moos

Tracy, who owns her own bakery T.sweetmap, has teamed up with Moos. Moos has worked as a pastry chef The Ritz, The Connaught and The Langham.

You can find them on Instagram @t.sweetmap and @ivorypastry.

James and Neta

James and Neta both have very different backgrounds. He grew up in Australia and she was serving in the Israeli Army!

Follow them @netapeleg and @pchefjamesgallo.

Clanny and Ryan

Ryan and Clanny both grew up in Goa and are both Head Pastry Chefs for celeb hangout Ivy Club.

They’ve impressive clientele having baked for JK Rowling and the Queen!

You can find Ryan on Instagram @r yan_pinheiro11 and Clanny @clannygeorgefelix.

