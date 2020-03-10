University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since comedians Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig took over as hosts of The Great British Bake Off, they have stamped their mark all across the long-standing talent competition.

They had big shoes to fill as double-act Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc departed from the show when it moved from the BBC to Channel 4, but Noel and Sandi have proved just as popular!

One consistent thing about Sandi and Noel on Bake Off is that they always accompany their wacky sense of humour with some pretty impressive knitwear. So, where is Sandi’s star jumper from the new series, which she wore during Celebrity Bake Off 2020?

Sandi’s a star in her Bake Off jumper

Noel Fielding has proven himself king of knitwear, but Sandi is learning to keep up.

In the first episodes of Celebrity Bake Off 2020, Sandi made an impression in her multi-colour star jumper. This was to rival Noel’s multicolour patchwork look.

Considering the celeb bakers all opted for some pretty plain round-neck jumpers, Noel and Sandi certainly stood out!

BAKING STAR : Who is Russell Howard’s wife? Comedian’s family life explored

Where is Sandi’s star jumper from?

Sandi Toksvig’s star jumper is from Jumper 1234.

This British brand – which was founded in 2014 – specialises in cashmere jumpers and cardigans. All of the design work takes place in London, where the jumpers are distributed, but the production base is in Mongolia where the world’s best cashmere comes from.

They no longer stock the shooting star jumper, as it is from an older season, however we found some places online where you can still get your hands on Sandi’s look.

RISE TO FAME: Who is Nikki Lilly? Junior Bake Off winner to BAFTA glory!

Buy Sandi’s star jumper

Two online retailers still sell Sandi’s jumper, both discounted from £199.95 to £110.00.

The first is Atterley and the second is Trouva.

Both websites also stock the navy version of Sandi’s jumper for the same price!

WATCH CELEBRITY BAKE OFF FROM TUESDAY, MARCH 10TH AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK