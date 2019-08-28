University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Great British Bake Off is back for its tenth year running and the third season at its newer home on Channel 4.

And the return of the world’s favourite baking competition means the return of Paul, Prue, Sandy and, of course, Noel.

Since he joined the show as one of the lead presenters, Noel Fielding has stood out from the crowd in more ways than one. From his wacky humour to his iconic jet black ‘do, Noel certainly knows how to make an impression.

And his bold fashion choices are always a talking point of the series.

Already after the first episode (Tuesday, August 27th) viewers are scrambling to get their hands on Noel’s tiger jumper. But be warned, getting the exact jumper will cost you a pretty penny!

Noel’s tiger jumper

We found that the exact tiger jumper Noel Fielding was wearing in the new series of Bake Off was from Valentino.

The jumper is not from this current season and so is no longer on sale on the Valentino website nor from other luxury online retailers such as Matches or Net-a-Porter. But it is on sale from Yoox which is an online retailer – and part of The Net-a-Porter Group – specialising in Italian fashion.

The black and white tiger jumper comes at an eye-wincing £490.00 and is also available in blue.

If you’re willing to splash the cash, then check out the jumper on Yoox here.

Similar styles

If you are looking for a similar jumper and aren’t wanting to fork out nearly half a grand, then we’ve got you covered.

Once you see the tiger, many would think Noel Fielding’s original jumper was from Kenzo, as that is their iconic logo. So if you head over to the Kenzo website, there are plenty of black and white tiger jumpers to be seen! Our favourite is the ‘Double Tiger’ sweatshirt.

But the closest jumper we found to Noel’s original was actually from British brand, Oasis.

The ‘Curve tiger jumper’ from Oasis can be found on Asos and looks like the exact jumper, with the colours inversed. It’s currently on sale for just £20.00 so be sure to snap it up quick, as stocks are already running low!

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF TUESDAYS AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE