GBBO fans gobsmacked by Matt Lucas' weight loss and beg for secrets











Great British Bake Off viewers were completely distracted by host Matt Lucas’ weight loss as a new series kicked off last night.

While many drooled over the tasty cakes being whipped up in the famous tent, many people tuning into the Channel 4 show were more interested in begging Matt for his weight loss secrets.

The hit show returned to screens last night, and people couldn’t get over how much Little Britain star Matt has changed.

Bake Off fans asked Matt Lucas for his weight loss secrets after seeing him on the first episode. Credit: Channel 4

The 48-year-old looked noticeably slimmer as he stood alongside fellow host Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Matt, wearing brown trousers and a green patterned shirt, sported a slighter frame, but had that same cheeky sense of humour we love him for.

What people are saying

Fans took to social media to express their shock over Matt’s changing looks.

“Bloody hell, Matt Lucas has lost weight,” one tweeted.

While another told the star: “You look amazing! You’ve lost so much weight (although you always looked good to me!) what is your secret!”

“@RealMattLucas looking good, great job on the weight loss,” a third penned.

While another barely recognised him, saying: “Is that Matt Lucas? The weight loss. Wow.”

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Sad story behind weight gain

Matt has opened up in the past about the tragic cause of his weight gain.

The comedian suffered the tragic loss of his ex-partner Kevin McGee when he took his own life in 2009.

Matt admitted that he’s started over-eating to help him deal with his grief.

Photo by Gareth Davies/Getty Images

He told the Sunday Times in 2017: “I think people respond in all different ways to grief. I thought I was very conscientious going to a bereavement counsellor and not turning to drink, which I hardly ever do – I probably have six units a year.

“I’m not going to start smoking again, I’m not going to do drugs. But I ended up eating lots and having lots of sex. That was how I responded. As much as anything I was trying to distract myself.”

In the same year that Kevin died, Matt had been warned to reduce his daily calorie intake to 1,500 over fears he could develop diabetes.

Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas kick off s6 of The Great British Bake Off Credit: Channel 4

Matt, who lost his father John to a heart attack in 1996, said he took the doctor’s warning very seriously.

But like many people, Matt began to see his weight increase again over lockdown, and set himself the mission to get fit.

Matt spoke about his weight loss during an appearance on ITV show Lorraine, saying he just “had to something about it”.

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.

