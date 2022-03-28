Great British Bake Off's baking disasters - sliced finger to 'bin-gate'













Passionate baking lovers compete against each other as they show their passion in a battle to crown the UK’s Best Amateur Baker.

Originally on BBC One, the British baking competition has been streamed for a decade and has religiously released a new series every year. The Great British Bake Off celebrity specials 2022 began streaming on March 22, now Channel 4.

During the years the show has been on the air, there have been mishaps and disastrous occasions that have made contestants unable to participate or continue the contest.

These unfortunate events have made their mark in the Great British Bake Off history books and Reality Titbit has gathered its most remarkable disasters.

Top 5 ‘Great British Bake Off’ disasters

John Waite’s finger cut

The then 23-year-old and 2012 winner John Waite from Manchester, suffered a deep cut on his finger but that did not stop him from continuing to bake.

Although eventually, the injury forced him to withdraw from the contest. According to Huffington Post, “viewers were left shocked with the amount of blood shown on screen.”

Diana Beard tossed Iain’s Baked Alaska

In 2014, Diana Beard did not play fair and removed Baked Alaska’s cake from the freezer to put hers in. Naturally, the cake completely melted in which it became a controversy and a topic of debate.

Iain Watters then threw the cake into the bin, leading to the memorable #Bingate scandal.

Ruby Bhogal’s collapsed cake tumbling to the ground

After finishing creating her masterpiece, Ruby Bhogal suffered a major incident during its showcase. Her two-tier cake literally collapsed before anyone could take a good look.

The Evening Standard reported the news in 2018 as Ruby “burst into tears with her head in her hands” as she saw her Vegan cake completely destroyed.

Deborah accidentally steals Howard’s custard

After Howard Middleton’s best custard magically disappeared, Deborah pleaded guilty to accidentally stealing it to complete her dessert.

As per the Daily Mail, Deborah became one of two contestants to be let go of the BBC2 reality show which only added more misery to her situation.

Dorret’s black forest gateau collapses

As good as it seemed to be at first, Dorret was left heartbroken after her final creation collapsed in her hands. After the incident, she was left shocked and without being able to continue the contest as she tried to fix the cake by putting it “into the fridge in the hopes that it would all come together,” said The Mirror.