Since The Great British Bake Off kicked off ten years ago, it has popularised the wonderful world of baking. Many GBBO terms such as “soggy bottom” and “even bake” wiggled their way into the general public’s vernacular and it definitely inspired waves of people to don aprons and take to the kitchen.

And one thing the show also did was make household names of the lead presenters.

For those unfamiliar with the baking world, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are now household names, as our the comedic presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

Since Noel joined the Bake Off family three years ago – when it landed on Channel 4 – his fashion choices have been one of the most talked-about aspect of the show.

Here’s where Noel’s exact dog shirt from episode 5 (Tuesday, September 24th) is from, plus more similar styles!

Where is Noel’s dog shirt from?

The shirt Noel Fielding is wearing in episode 5 of Bake Off is actually a woman’s blouse.

The exact shirt is originally from Lazy Oaf and is called the ‘dog walk oversized shirt.’

It is unknown when the shirt was initially produced but it is sadly no longer on sale from Lazy Oaf.

However, for those desperate to get their hands on the exact dog shirt, we have found them to be sold resold on the buy-and-sell app, Depop!

Week 3 of 'I want Noel Fielding's shirt'.#GBBO — Geraint Jones (@Geraint6Jones) September 24, 2019

Similar styles

As it may be difficult to get your hands on Noel’s exact dog print shirt, we thought we’d find some similar styles that fit the bill.

Take a look at some of the best ones we found…

Simon Carter

This Simon Carter ‘Best in Show’ dog print shirt has triple the amount of pooches on its design than Noel’s!

It comes at an eye-wincing £140.00 for the blue cotton shirt, but the original print is a Liberty design, so it’s no surprise.

Check out the shirt on the Simon Carter website.

Simon Carter also stocks a ‘bug’ printed shirt if you’re in the mood to expand your creature-based shirt collection! See it here.

Lazy Oaf

Although they don’t stock the exact shirt anymore, Lazy Oaf still create designs using that doodle dog style.

They have the humorous ‘dog dirt hoodie‘ on sale for just £35.00 as well as T-shirts using the same design.

Our favourite of Lazy Oaf’s current collection has to be the ‘lazy days Hawaiian shirt.’ This men’s shirt has the cool doodle style in bright neon colours that will make you feel summery all winter long! Check it out here.

