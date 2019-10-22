How to buy Noel Fielding's exact bear shirt from Bake Off episode 9!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Noel Fielding is known for many things: his comedy, his iconic jet black hairdo, but mainly for his eccentric style.

Each week, The Great British Bake Off presenter has brought his unique flair to the Channel 4 baking series. The 2019 series has seen Noel adorn a dog-patterned shirt and a tiger jumper. Now, he’s got another animal-print shirt which viewers are desperate to get a hold of!

And once again, Noel has proven that he is the style icon of Bake Off, as viewers scrambled to find his bear and planet print shirt in episode 9 (Tuesday, October 22nd).

So, where is Noel’s shirt from? Get ready to splash the cash for this look…

Fans go wild for his shirt

As always, Bake Off fans took to Twitter during the episode to find out where Noel had got his shirt from.

One viewer stated they “NEED Noel’s shirt” and another Tweeted at Noel, “where’s your shirt from babes it’s fantastic.”

And luckily for those searching for the bear and celestial patterned shirt, we’ve found the exact one so you can get your hands on it!

Noel’s celestial and crystal patterned shirt 😍🔮✨💫#GBBO — Pumpkin bagel cutie 🎃🥯 (@imalicepalace) October 22, 2019

Where is Noel’s shirt from?

The shirt Noel Fielding wore in episode 9 is from Paul Smith.

It is no longer sold on the Paul Smith website, but there are other online retailers who still stock it.

You can find the ‘Bear Universe Print’ shirt on either Blueberries or Atterly. It was originally £206.00 but now is stocked on those websites for £103.00!

But you can also save yourself more money by buying the shirt on Pilot Clothing. The online retailer sells the Paul Smith shirt for just £80.80, saving yourself a whopping 60%.

Get the t-shirt version

If you love the print but want the shirt in a different style, then you’re in luck!

Paul Smith also has the shirt as a t-shirt.

You can buy the ‘Bear Short Sleeve T-Shirt’ on Flannels for £116.00. Get your hands on it here.

