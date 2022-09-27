









It’s a known fact that Noel Fielding is part of The Great British Bake Off tent to shout how long they have left, bring the entertainment, and finally… to debut his wacky wardrobe. And you can purchase his star jumper yourselves.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are there to test the bakers’ talents, while Noel and Matt are the comedy duo who encourage contestants to keep baking to their hearts’ content. There’s usually one thing that catches our eye, though.

Noel’s jumpers are, without a doubt, one of the most popular attractions of the show (alongside the brilliant cakes and sweet treats, of course!). So just how can viewers buy the same star jumper owned by the comedian?

How to buy Noel’s star sweatshirt

Noel’s star jumper is from Any Old Iron and retails for £184. The ‘Color Star Sweatshirt‘ was created by the Nashville-based fashion label by Andrew Clancey and is also available on the Wolf and Badger website as an online exclusive.

The hand-beaded star design cotton sweat is fitted and comes with a ribbed cuff and neckline. Beyonce, Cher, Lady Gaga, Ozzy Osbourne, Jonas Bros and others are said to love the brand!

L and XXL sizes are left in the item on Wolf and Badger’s site, but all sizes from XS to 3XL are still able to be purchased on the actual Any Old Iron website! Run, don’t walk!

His striped top from episode 2

During episode 2 series 6 of GBBO, Noel wore the ‘Truman Jumper in Green’ by Bella Freud, originally retailing for £365. The jumper is now on sale for approximately £185 from various outlets, but is sold out on several sites.

He has also been seen wearing the blue version of the green stripy jumper on Never Mind The Buzzcocks, also by designer Bella Freud. It is the ‘Striped Oversized Mohair Jumper’ in Blue Ivory, which can be bought online for £375.

Anyone wanting a brighter version of the same jumper can buy the yellow one for the same price. Delivery of clothing from the Bella Freud website starts from £6, for a period of two to three business days.

Fans love GBBO co-host’s style

Noel’s jumpers have always made a bold statement on the Channel 4 show. Each week, fans flood Twitter with reactions to the comedian’s outfits, while his co-host Matt also gets a lot of attention for his shirts.

One fan simply wrote: “I want noel’s jumper collection #GBBO.”

Another penned: “#GBBO Noel’s jumper please.”

Viewers are so used to his wacky style that, when he wore the green striped jumper, many were confused about how he was wearing what appeared to be a “normal” outfit.

“What’s going on, Noel Fielding is wearing a pretty normal jumper???,” said a viewer.

