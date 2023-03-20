New episodes of Channel 4’s Bake Off for SU2C are back for 2023 and so are their charity aprons. Here’s where to get the exclusive merch.

It’s time to dust off your rolling pin and whisk as Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer has returned. A new batch of famous faces will be participating in a special edition of The Great British Bake Off to raise money for Cancer Research. From reality cast members to sitcom stars, we can’t wait to watch their baking skills – or lack of – over the next five weeks.

For viewers at home, becoming star baker will no longer just be a dream as the charity has released a new collection of merchandise, including the famous apron prize.

Credit channel 4 press site Photographer: mark bourdillon

Where to get SU2C’s Bake Off apron and price

The apron can be purchased from the official Stand Up To Cancer online shop or Cancer Research’s online store.

It is different to the basic brown apron with the SU2C logo worn by celebrities on the Channel 4 show.

2023’s merch edition is a light grey colour with orange neck and waist straps. It is designed with white, red, and orange stars arranged in a wave formation, while the title “star baker” takes centre stage.

It is also available in a kids’ size for £4.99. The adult version is £9.99, but it would be cheaper to buy both in a bundle for £12.99.

Other merchandise available in a matching design:

Credit channel 4 press site Photographer: mark bourdillon

Who are the celebrities participating in Channel 4’s SU2C Bake Off 2023?

Across five episodes, starting from Sunday, March 19, 20 famous faces are hoping to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in the signature, technical and showstopper challenges. Who knows who will earn the coveted Paul Hollywood handshake?

Check out this year’s line-up:

Celebrity Bake Off airs every Sunday on Channel 4 at 7:45pm. The final episode will premiere on April 16, 2023.