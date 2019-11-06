University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Liam Charles is back in the Bake Off tent but this time around as one of the co-presenters on Junior Bake Off 2019! He joins the junior team after he was a hit co-presenting Bake Off: The Professionals earlier this year.

Since he rocketed into the public eye, Liam has managed to keep much of his private life private. So there has been much speculation over who the Bake Off star has dated over the years.

More than that, time and again, Liam’s sexuality has also been questioned. So, is Liam gay? Who is he dating?

Meet Liam…

Liam Charles is a 22-year-old baker, columnist and TV presenter who rose to fame competing in the 2017 series of The Great British Bake Off.

Although he only placed in fifth place, Liam stole the hearts of viewers everywhere and was one of the most memorable contestants of that series.

Since leaving the show, Liam has become a regular columnist for The Guardian’s Feast Magazine and also has published two books. Liam even made his own TV show in 2018 called Liam Bakes!

Is Liam Charles gay?

Unconfirmed, but some publications have commented that Liam is openly gay.

After the 2018 Great British Bake Off Christmas special, Queerty described Liam as one of the show’s “openly gay competitor.” Attitude Magazine also stated that Liam was gay.

For what we could find, Liam has not made any statements about his sexuality.

The only link that is out there between Liam and the gay community is that he has previously created bakes celebrating LGBT History Month.

In 2015, Liam was asked to create a cake to celebrate LGBT History Month for his school in a baking contest. Unfortunately he lost out, as he came runner-up to a classmate’s pink triangle cake. The pink triangle is a symbol that Nazis forced gay men and lesbian women to wear in concentration camps.

Who has Liam dated?

Liam has not commented on any previous relationships as of yet.

From the looks of Liam’s Instagram, he is single and has not had any relationships he has made public.

Whoever Liam is dating or ends up dating, we can’t get enough of him on Bake Off this year – we want him to be the permanent host!

