University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

With the regular Great British Bake Off drawing to a close on Tuesday, October 29th, fans of the show need not worry as Junior Bake Off is here to fill the void!

Junior Bake Off kicks off on Monday, November 4th with twenty of the best bakers from across the country, aged nine to fifteen, competing for their place in the famed Bake Off tent.

So, who are this year’s bakers?

Let’s get to know the contestants ahead of Junior Bake Off 2019!

Heat A

There are some strong contenders in the first heat.

Up first we have 13-year-old Amal from Essex, who is the only baker in her family and has ambitions of becoming Prime Minister. There is also 15-year-old Aleena from Manchester, who has been learning how to bake from YouTube videos since she was nine.

One of the contestants to beat is Devonshire lad George (11), who has already mastered the art of a chocolate mirror glaze and puff pastry!

There are contestants on polar ends of the baking spectrum, such as Vaughan (13) who only began baking two years ago versus Maddie (11), who has been baking since she was 2-years-old. Zak is a 13-year-old from Hertfordshire who has also been baking since he was a child, he already has five years of experience under his belt.

Tilly is the youngest competitor in the first heat, but she does not come without a wealth of experience. She has been baking since she was just two as well!

Completing the first lineup is Oliver (10) from Northampton, Zoe (10) who is originally from Texas, USA and 15-year-old Bakr from Derby. You can follow Bakr’s baking progress on Insta @thecakeo.

Heat B

The two eldest competitors in the second heat are 15-year-olds Dru from London and Tom O from Gloucestershire. You can follow Dru’s baking progress on Instagram @cakesbydru.

There are a lot of grandmothers to thank for Heat B, as four of the competitors developed their love for baking from being in grandma’s kitchen! This includes Eliza (14) from North Yorkshire, Jaya (10) from Solihull, Kian (13) from Hull and Lorein (9) from London, who now bakes three times a week by herself.

Lorien is joint youngest with 9-year-old Sam from Berkshire – they’re the babies of Heat B!

Also in this second heat is 13-year-old Finley from Manchester, who learnt how to bake through watching YouTube videos. You can check out Finley’s baking progress on his Instagram @baked_by_fin.

Rounding off Heat B’s lineup is Tom W (13) from Falmouth, who’s signature bake is a Tiger roll and Karina (13) from West Yorkshire.

Junior Bake Off: Presenters and judges

Harry Hill will take on the role of comedic presenter, as is the way with Bake Off.

Prue Leith will be resuming her role as head baking judge, but will be joined by Bake Off winner Liam Charles rather than the regular series presenter Paul Hollywood.

The three will be in charge of deciding which contestants will make it through to the final four and who will eventually be crowned Junior Bake Off winner 2019!

WATCH JUNIOR BAKE OFF 2019 FROM MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4TH AT 5 PM ON CHANNEL 4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE