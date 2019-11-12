University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Junior Bake Off landed on Channel 4 on Monday, November 4th and has been warming the hearts of viewers daily since.

This year, twenty of the nation’s best and brightest young bakers have come together to battle it out in the famous white Bake Off tent.

As the final is just around the corner, many fans of the show are wondering what is in store for next year.

So, will there be a Junior Bake Off in 2020? Find out about the next series, plus more about the application process and entry requirements.

Renewal status pending

Unconfirmed. As of yet, Channel 4 have not announced whether there will be a sixth series of Junior Bake Off in 2020.

Channel 4 tends to announce whether they have renewed the show for a following series a couple of weeks following the final episode. This is what happened after the most recent series of The Great British Bake Off. So, expect to find out whether Junior Bake Off has been renewed in December 2019.

The last episode of series 5 will air on Friday, November 22nd.

Junior Bake Off: How do you apply?

There are few rules for the Junior Bake Off application, the main one that you need to be aged between nine and fifteen-years-old.

Once you are sixteen, you can enter The Great British Bake Off.

Applications for a 2020 series are not open yet. However, you can still head over to the Junior Bake Off Take Part website to check for updates on when it might open. It is an online application and will require a parent or guardian to oversee it.

You can also apply by post to the production company, Love Productions.

