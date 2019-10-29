University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The final of The Great British Bake Off descended on our screens on Tuesday, October 29th after weeks of soggy bottoms, star bakes and a whole load of stressed-out contestants.

Three contestants made it to the final, David Atherton, Alice Fevronia and Steph Blackwell. Steph and Alice had held the title of star baker four times and two times, respectively. But it was underdog David, who had never won star baker, who took home the crown!

However, viewers were less focussed on David’s win and were more focussed on his adorable relationship with partner Nik.

So, who is David’s boyfriend, Nik? Here’s what we found out about the couple!

Meet David and Nik

David Atherton is a 36-year-old international health advisor from London who was The Great British Bake Off series 10 winner!

His boyfriend is Nik Sariyski who is a visual merchandising manager for Nike.

Nik graduated from the University of St. Andrews with a degree in Psychology in 2013 and left secondary school in 2009. We would estimate from this that Nik is 28-years-old. Nik and David have moved in together in London.

Not much is known about when David and Nik got together, but their first Instagram post together on David’s account is on March 18th, 2018.

Viewers fall in love too!

When David was announced as the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2019, Nik rushed over to congratulate him.

We could overhear him joking that his boyfriend had “got that bread” and their shared a sweet kiss.

Viewers everywhere were smitten with the couple, as Nik had not been seen on the series before the final episode.

One Tweeted: “OH MY GOD David and his boyfriend hugging warms my heart so much.” Another added: “Petition for beautiful David and his beautiful boyfriend to do a beautiful baking YouTube channel for me to subscribe to RIGHT NOW.”

Give the fans what they want David!

David and his boyfriend Nik at the end of #GBBOFinal was adorable, but also gay people being allowed to be adorable (with cake!) on mainstream tv is still something beautiful to be able to see (and cake, cake is important too) — Dr Emily Garside (@EmiGarside) October 29, 2019

Follow Nik and David on Instagram

Prepare for more warm and fuzzy feelings, as Nik and David are just as cute on Instagram as they were during the final of Bake Off.

They regularly post couple pics and show the best snaps from their holidays around the world together.

After finding fame on Bake Off, David has a following of 54.5k on Insta. You can find him @nomadbakerdavid.

Nik has less at nearly 1,500. But he posts much more frequently than his partner, so his account is definitely worth a follow. Check him out @nsariyski.

