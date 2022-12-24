If there’s anything that screams Christmas is a spot of festive baking and The Great British Bake Off is back this December to give Channel 4 viewers a dose of baking goodness. The Great Christmas Bake Off contestants include Sir Tony Robinson and Claire Sweeney this year.

Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Noel Feilding, and Matt Lucas all return for a Christmas special of the show on December 24.

So, let’s get to know the celebrities who are whacking on an apron and heading for the tent this Christmas season and find out more about the Great Christmas Bake Off contestants.

The Great Christmas Bake Off contestants: Gaby Roslin

Ready to whip up a treat on The Great British Bake Off’s Christmas episode is TV and radio presenter Gaby Roslin.

Gaby is 58 years old and hails from London. Viewers may recognize her from 90s show The Big Breakfast, Children in Need, and more recently, The Saturday Show.

With 216k followers, she can be found on Instagram at @gabyroslin.

Miquita Oliver

Another TV presenter ready to put her baking talent to the test is Miquita Oliver.

Miquita rose to fame on Channel 4 show Popworld and is now returning to the network to celebrate 40 years of Channel 4 on the GBBO Christmas special.

She’s 38 years old and hails from Paddington, London.

Miquita can be found on Instagram at @miquitaoliver with 101k followers where she writes in her bio that she’s been “broadcasting from time.”

Sir Tony Robinson

Next up on the GBBO Christmas episode is Sir Tony Robinson.

He’s an actor, TV presenter, broadcaster, and author. Sir Tony is 76 years old and is best known for appearing in Blackadder.

Sir Tony is also well known for presenting history TV series including Tony Robinson’s History of Britain.

He has 15.4k followers on Instagram at @sirtonyrobinson.

Great British Bake Off: Terry Christian

Sixty-two-year-old Terry Christian is also ready to bake in the GBBO festive special.

He is best known for being a broadcaster, journalist, and author.

Terry has appeared on many TV shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats, Would I Lie To You, You’ve Been Watching, and Have I Got News For You.

He was also a presenter on The Word and It’s My Life. Follow Terry on Instagram at @terry.tvchristian.

The Great Christmas Bake Off contestants: Claire Sweeney

Liverpool-born Claire Sweeney, 51, is the final contestant taking part in The Great Christmas Bake Off.

She is an actress, TV personality, and singer who is well-known for playing the role of Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside.

Claire writes in her Instagram bio that she’s an “actress, singer and dancer” in “musical theatre” as well as being a TV presenter.

She played Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago in London’s West End and also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing series 1.

Claire can be found on Instagram at @claire.sweeney with 112k.

WATCH THE GREAT CHRISTMAS BAKE OFF ON DECEMBER 24 AT 8:25 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know