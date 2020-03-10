Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Sandi Toksvig is no stranger to TV and 2017 saw her commence her hosting role on The Great British Bake Off alongside comedian Noel Fielding.

Three years later and Sandi and Noel are synonymous with the show. And while observing kneading, piping and rolling are all elements of Sandi’s workday in 2020, things weren’t always that way for the comedian.

With a voice that’s strangely similar to that of her Bake Off predecessor Sue Perkins, Sandi seamlessly slotted into the show.

Sandi’s day job looks like it pretty lighthearted as she’s ‘all smiles’ around the ten, but is there more to the GBBO host than we know?

Let’s take a look at the life of presenter Sandi Toksvig: Wife, children and more…

Sandi Toksvig’s wife – Debbie Tosvig!

The Great British Bake Off just wouldn’t be the same without its comedy duo in the tent. And for the last two years, one half of the presenting team has been. actor, broadcaster and writer, Sandi Toksvig.

Sandi was in a relationship with Peta Stewart for 15 years before they separated in 1997.

However, things started to wrong for Peta and Sandi when outside influences and the media began to affect their relationship.

According to The Telegraph, “Rather than be “outed”, Sandi came clean and talked to a Sunday newspaper (about her sexuality). “I would rather keep my private life to myself,” she says. “But I didn’t want to live in fear.”

Sandi then fell into depression and the couple went their separate ways. However, they only live around the corner from each other today.

In 2019, Sandi is married to psychotherapist Debbie Toksvig. The pair joined in a civil partnership in 2007 and were officially married in December 2014 – the day that same-sex marriage was introduced in England and Wales.

How old is Sandi?

Sandi was born in Denmark, lived in New York as a child – as well as many other places around the world – and moved to the UK when she was young.

The Bake Off host was born on May 3rd 1958 to Julie and Claus Toksvig. Sandi is now 61 years old and lives in London with her wife. As of 2018, Sandi was living on a houseboat in Wandsworth.

Comedy came in to play for Sandi when she wrote and performed the first all-woman comedy show at the Cambridge University Footlights Dramatic Club.

Her TV career kicked off when she appeared in children’s series No. 73 as a presenter from 1982 to 1986.

Does Sandi Toksvig have children?

Yes! Sandi has three children with her ex-partner, Peta Stewart.

Sandi and Peta’s two daughters and a son were carried by Peta and their motherhood was made possible by close family friend Chris Lloyd-Pack.

Sandi’s children are now all grown up. Daughter Jesse is a photographer, Theo an actor and Megan’s occupation is unknown.

