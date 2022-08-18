











Junior Baking Show judges Liam Charles and Ravneet Gill are no stranger to tasting sweet treats. So when 16 youngsters from nine to 14 joined the Bake Off tent, they were eager to share their opinions on their cakes.

Host Harry Hill is also on hand to ensure the bakers are kept well entertained and up-to-date on how much cooking time they have left to play around with. As series 6 hits Netflix, this year’s judges and host are on viewers’ minds.

So who are Liam and Ravneet exactly? This series is the first that the latter has made an appearance, while Liam actually competed on The Great British Bake Off himself once. We’ve got all the details you need, including their Instagrams.

Liam Charles forms Bake Off history

Liam is no stranger to Bake Off, having competed as a contestant himself in the past. He is now a judge on the Junior Baking Show after his first debut during the 2017 series, and is now a baker, columnist and TV presenter.

He came fifth. Since leaving the show, Liam has become a regular columnist for The Guardian’s Feast Magazine and also has published two books. The judge even made his own TV show in 2018 called Liam Bakes!

Liam has also been a co-presenter on Great British Bake Off: The Professionals. Before his Channel 4 fame, he was an everyday university student graduated with Drama and Theatre Arts at Goldsmiths, University of London in 2018.

Ravneet Gill makes first debut

Pastry chef, author and food writer Ravneet made her first ever debut on Junior Bake Off in 2020, replacing Prue Leith’s former role alongside Liam Charles. Having worked as a pastry chef for 8 years, she initially studied psychology.

After university, she went on to work Le Cordon Bleu, before showcasing her talents at different pastry sections all over London, including St. JOHN, Llewelyn’s, Black Axe Mangal and Wild by Tart.

The 31-year-old set up Countertalk in 2018, a platform designed to help connect chefs, provide education and promote healthy hospitality environments. She also released her first cookbook The Pastry Chef’s Guide in 2020.

Harry Hill hosts Junior Baking Show

Harry brings his comedy flair to the Junior Baking Show, much like Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding on The Great British Bake Off. He often shouts phrases like: “Bakers, you have five minutes left!” No pressure at all, then.

The 57-year-old pursued a career in stand-up following years working as a medical doctor, and has been married to Magda Archer since 1996. He hosted his own television comedy show Harry Hill’s TV Burp from 2001 to 2012.

Recognize that voice during the Bake Off time reminders? Well, Harry has narrated You’ve Been Framed! since 2004. Going back, his media career began with the radio series Harry Hill’s Fruit Corner, which was heard from 1993 to 1997.

